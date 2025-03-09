Menu Explore
Giani Kuldeep Singh’s installation tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 09, 2025 08:28 AM IST

“The ceremony will be held in presence of the Sikh seminaries, sects, nihang organisations and others. Invitation has been sent to all,” said an SGPC spokesperson.

Amid a row over removal of jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, the SGPC will hold a function for installation of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, newly appointed jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, on March 10. He would also serve as the acting jathedar of Akal Takht until an appointment is made.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj
Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

