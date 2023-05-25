PSEB 12 results: Girls outclass boys, bag top three positions again

Girls outclassed boys and bagged the top three positions in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 results for the second straight year on Wednesday. Sujan Kaur with her family.

The top three girls are all pursuing humanities.

Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa topped the state by securing 100% marks, while Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School in Bathinda, scored 99.6% (498/500). Navpreet Kaur of BCM Senior Secondary School Jamalpur Colony in Focal Point, Ludhiana stood third securing 99.4% (497/500).

As per the results declared, the science subject recorded a passing percentage of 98.68%, commerce (98.30%), humanity (90.62%) and vocational (84.66%).

PSEB vice-chairman Varinder Bhatia said a total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 2,74,378 passed, while 3,637 students failed. Apart from this, 18,569 students have a compartment, while the result of 125 students has been delayed.

Gurdaspur topped the districts with a pass percentage of 96.91% followed by Pathankot and Amritsar with a pass percentage of 96.71% and 96.46%, respectively. Barnala figured at the bottom of the list of 23 districts with a pass percentage of 80.47%.

Dip in students appearing for exam

This academic year witnessed a dip of 20,143 students appearing for exams. As many as 3,16,852 students had appeared in the academic year 2022 while 2,96,709 students appeared in the exams held in March earlier this year.

Janak Raj Meharok, controller of examinations, said that as per the board rules, stream-wise toppers will not be declared and only those scoring the highest marks in any of the streams are considered toppers.

2 lakh students appear for humanities

As many as 2,05,386 students appeared for the humanities subject, followed by science which saw 45,504 students appearing for the exam. While 33,501 appeared for the commerce stream. As many as 12,318 students opted for vocational subject exams.

Pass percentage

Giving further details, the PSEB spokesperson said that the pass percentage of girls was 95.14%, while it was 90.25% for boys. In urban areas, the pass percentage was 92.90%, while in rural areas it was 92.17%. Likewise, the passing percentage in government schools was 91.86%, and private schools recorded 94.77%. Government-aided schools recorded 91.03%.

Sujan sets sights on UPSC, Shreya focused on badminton

BATHINDA: The top two toppers in the Class 12 exam results of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) are ardent sports enthusiasts. Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa topped the state by securing 100%, while Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School in Bathinda, scored 99.6% (498/500).

Sujan is a martial arts enthusiast and her school principal Bhupinder Singh said she participated in various state and national-level tournaments of judo and taekwondo. Sujan’s father Nirmal Singh is an ex-serviceman and presently a warden in Burail jail, Chandigarh, while her mother Sarabjit Kaur is a homemaker.

While Shreya, who is hearing impaired since birth, is a native of Bathinda. Shreya , who stood second by securing 498/500, is a promising badminton player and is currently in Hyderabad to attend a camp for the forthcoming World Deaf Badminton Championship to be held in Brazil next month. Her father Devinder Singla is a clerk at the State Bank of India while her mother Neelam Singla is a maths teacher at a government school at Bhucho Kalan in Bathinda.

Her parents said Shreya took special tuition and was always consistent in her studies and sports. “Shreya’s physical challenge is her true strength as she is very committed and focused,” Singla said.

Mann announces rewards for toppers

Chandigarh: Congratulating the toppers of the 10+2, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said that the government will felicitate the bright students with a cash award of ₹51,000 soon.

The CM said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that girls have once again outclassed the boys by securing top positions. He said that it is equally heartening to learn that Mansa district has secured first position across the state. Mann congratulated meritorious students.