GLADA conducts demolition drive in six illegal colonies

In a move against unauthorised development, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) team demolished six illegal colonies on Tuesday. GLADA team conducting demolishing drive in unauthorised colonies situated in Bhamian Kalan and Bhamian Khurd villages in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The demolition drive was initiated when despite prior notices the developers continued with illegal construction.

It was carried out following the orders of GLADA additional chief administrator Amarjit Singh Bains.

GLADA enforcement team, along with Jagsir Singh, naib tehsildar Ludhiana (East) as duty magistrate executed the demolition of these illegal colonies.

Roads, passages, street lights, sewer manholes, and other illegal constructions in Bhamian Kalan and Bhamian Khurd villages were demolished.

GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi has appealed to the general public to refrain from purchasing property, plots, or buildings in unauthorised colonies. GLADA will not provide essential facilities such as water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights, etc., in these unauthorised areas, he added.

The list of approved and regularised colonies, along with their sanctioned maps, is available on the official GLADA website. Prospective buyers are urged to check this information before making any property transactions.

GLADA’s additional chief administrator stated that in addition to the demolition campaign, GLADA has recommended concerned tehsildars to not register plots in these unauthorised colonies. FIRs are also being filed against developers of unauthorised colonies in the Ludhiana district as part of the measures taken by GLADA.

In a preventive measure against the proliferation of illegal colonies, GLADA plans to conduct more such drives in the upcoming weeks.