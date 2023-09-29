GLADA issues notices to colony promotors over illegal billboards

Following complaints regarding installation of billboards and advertisements by colonies in public places without obtaining license from Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), chief administrator Sagar Setia on Friday said that the authority has issued notices to several promoters for such unauthorised promotions in public places. Setia directed the promoters of government approved colonies to immediately transfer reserve sites for economically weaker sections (EWS) to the government of Punjab in line with the guidelines (HT Photo)

Divulging details, Setia said that according to the guidelines, promoters have to take license from GLADA under after registration under Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). After getting a license, promoters can advertise sale and purchase in their respective colonies, he said. Setia added that appropriate action will be taken against offenders.

Notices have been issued to GK Housing and Developers Pvt Ltd, Vardhman Amrante Pvt Ltd , SBP Housing Private Ltd , Chatly Estate Pvt. Ltd , Oswal Greentech Ltd.

EWS sites in approved colonies to be transferred to govt

Setia directed the promoters of government approved colonies to immediately transfer reserve sites for economically weaker sections (EWS) to the government of Punjab in line with the guidelines.

Setia said that the promoters of GLADA approved colonies were duty-bound to reserve sites for EWS, which need to be transferred in the name of state government. In case of flats, they had to deposit EWS funds with the government, he added.

GLADA had previously issued directions in this regard as well.

Setia added that it was the last opportunity for the promoters to transfer these sites and submit funds by October 4, failing which stern action would be initiated.

