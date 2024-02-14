GLADA SCOs fraud: Another FIR lodged against key accused for duping Dugri man of 2.7 crore

One of the key accused in the GLADA SCOs fraud case has been booked by Dugri police for duping a city resident of ₹2.70 crore by selling him two plots, which are owned by the development authority, using forged documents. The accused Upjeet Singh of Basant Avenue is already in jail in a fraud case. (Getty image)

The rest of the accused have been identified as Taranjeet Singh of Dividing road, Durgi, Kulwinder Singh Bharaj of Model Town, Jasdeep Singh of Dugri, GLADA employee Sandeep Singh, Nambardar Gokul Chand of Dhandra, Mohan Singh of Dugri, Satnam Kaur of Manakwal village, Parkash Kaur of Manakwal village, Baljeet Singh of Machhiwara and Nambardar Harnek Singh of Haibowal Khurd.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Mahinder Singh of Phase-II of Dugri.

Mahinder said that the accused Taranjeet is his neighbour. The accused told him his two plots in Dugri area that were available for sale and he introduced the victim to Kulwinder, Upjeet and Jasdeep for the deal of the plots. The accused had also produced the property documents.

He added that the deal was fixed at ₹2.70 crore. After he made the payment, the accused transferred the ownership of the plots in the name of his son. When they went to the GLADA office to update it on their record, they were told that the plots were not owned by Kulwinder.

The complainant said that the GLADA employees Sandeep Singh, Gokul Chand, Mohan Singh, Satnam Kaur, Parkash Kaur and Harnek Singh were witnesses in the documents which the accused Kulwinder gave him.

The victim added that when he approached, the accused admitted their fault and promised to return the money. They returned him ₹50 lakh and assured him to return the rest of the amount in four months, but they did not keep their promise.

The complainant added that the accused trapped him again on the pretext of giving him 400 square yards of land as they don’t have money. The accused took ₹21 lakh from him again. Later, he found that the accused had again duped him using fake documents.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Dugri Police station, stated that a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120- B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.