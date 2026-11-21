The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday widened its investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings involving the Punjab government and its development authorities, summoning chief secretary KAP Sinha and principal secretary (finance) Alok Shekhar to appear at its Delhi office on November 26. The chief secretary assumed the oversight role in June 2025, when the Punjab cabinet appointed him chairman of all state development authorities, replacing chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the position. (HT) more

Sinha, who also chairs all state development authorities, including the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), is among 12 senior government officials summoned by the agency over the past fortnight. The summons marks the expansion of the probe into decisions taken by GMADA and the housing and urban development department.

The chief secretary assumed the oversight role in June 2025, when the Punjab cabinet appointed him chairman of all state development authorities, replacing chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the position.

Sinha didn’t immediately respond to HT calls and messages seeking his comment.

Principal secretary (housing and urban development) Vikas Garg, who was summoned on November 19, appeared before the ED on Thursday and was questioned again on Friday. GMADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi is also among the officials summoned.

The agency is scrutinising key decisions concerning land-use changes, land acquisitions in Mohali and New Chandigarh, property allotments and financial concessions extended to private entities.

Officials familiar with the investigation said the ED is likely to question Sinha about the waiver of nearly ₹57 crore in statutory dues granted to Delhi-based Remigate during GMADA’s 34th authority meeting, which he chaired in February this year.

The agency is also probing the appointment of Gujarat-based Tipsons Consultancy Services as merchant banker-cum-fund arranger and financial adviser for raising ₹15,000 crore over 20 years. The appointment was approved at an authority meeting chaired by Sinha in August, according to the ED.

The Remigate case relates to the auction of a 1.13-acre food court site in Sector 62 in September 2015 for ₹32.5 crore. The company initially deposited 20% of the auction amount and subsequently paid an instalment of ₹9.87 crore, but later alleged that GMADA had failed to provide an encumbrance-free site.

The ED has alleged that statutory dues worth nearly ₹57 crore were waived during the reallotment of a cancelled plot in collusion with GMADA officials. On October 15, the housing and urban development department revoked concessions worth approximately ₹57 crore granted to Remigate Buildestates.

The ED investigation has also affected GMADA’s proposed ₹15,000-crore fundraising exercise. The department subsequently decided to cancel the tender awarded to Tipsons under a ₹191.16-crore contract.

The investigation gathered momentum after the agency conducted searches and surveys at 26 premises across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana on September 22. These included GMADA headquarters at PUDA Bhawan and offices of the housing and urban development department.

The searches were part of a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged bank fraud involving Tirupati Infraprojects and associated entities.

The ED is also looking into whether changes in land-use policies, reserve prices, auction conditions and master plans were manipulated to benefit select private entities. It has alleged that manipulation of reserve prices of unsold GMADA land could have caused a potential loss of nearly ₹10,000 crore to the authority and the state government.