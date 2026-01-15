GMADA razes illegal furniture market in New Chandigarh

The regulatory wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) carried out a massive demolition drive on Wednesday against an illegal furniture market in the New Chandigarh area. GMADA officials said that owners had received warnings against any construction or commercial activity without permission. (HT File)

The enforcement action targeted villages including Boothgarh, Saini Majra, Kansala, and Palheri, where unauthorised commercial activities had persisted for a long time. More than 50 illegal structures were demolished during the operation.

GMADA officials said that shop owners had received repeated warnings against any construction or commercial activity without obtaining the requisite approvals from the competent authority, yet these directives were ignored.

The drive was a joint operation by the GMADA regulatory team, along with the local police force, to ensure smooth execution and maintain law and order. It was led by assistant town planner (ATP) Gagandeep Singh, supported by officials Harman Khehra and Sangharshvir Singh.

The enforcement team also included the SHO of the Majri police station and a naib tehsildar from GMADA. According to officials, the unauthorised furniture market had been established on land without the required land-use permissions, leading to violations of planning norms and development regulations. Despite several notices and warnings issued earlier, the violators continued their activities, compelling the authority to take strict action.

GMADA officials reiterated that the demolition drive was carried out in accordance with legal protocols and following the issuance of due notices, adding that similar action would be taken against other illegal constructions in the region if violations persist.