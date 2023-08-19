Draw of lots for GMADA’s Purab apartments on September 20

With the application deadline for allotment of 550 ready-to-move-in flats at Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88, ending on Friday, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will be holding draw of lots on September 20. With the application deadline for allotment of 550 ready-to-move-in flats at Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88, ending on Friday, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will be holding draw of lots on September 20. (Bloomberg/ Representational image)

While deciding not to extend the application deadline further, after already pushing it from July 31 to August 18 due to heavy rains, the authority will be uploading the applicants’ data on www.gmada.gov.in by August 28, following which objections and corrections can be submitted till September 8.

Following draw of lots on September 20, list of successful applicants and those appearing in the waiting list will be uploaded on the GMADA website on September 21. No individual information will be sent. Successful applicants need to submit documents, along with undertakings, by October 5.

Thereafter, GMADA will be issuing digitally signed allotment letters. No hard copy of allotment letter will be dispatched. If an allottee does not receive any intimation in the form of SMS from GMADA within seven days, they should contact the Estate Office to obtain the copy of digitally signed allotment letter on or before October 20.

25% of the price of the flat, excluding earnest money paid with application, 2% cancer cess, along with 2% of flat cost needs to be deposited as Purab Premium Apartment Corpus Fund within 30 days from the date of issuance of allotment letter.

Any postponement due to unforeseen circumstances will be mentioned on the website and no individual information will be sent.

Of the total available flats, 220 are three-bedroom flats, which will cost around ₹1 crore, 200 are two-bedroom flats priced at ₹80 lakh each and 130 one-bedroom flats, costing ₹54 lakh each.

GMADA had constructed 1,620 flats in Phase 1 of the project, launched in 2017. As many as 954 houses have already been allotted, out of which 590 allottees have even taken possession. The rest either remain unsold or have been surrendered by the buyers. The project has 27 towers of 60 flats each. At present, there are 700 ready-to-move-in flats, of which applications were invited for 550.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sought around 180 units in the housing scheme for administrative and judicial officials.

GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta said, “District’s general administration department (GAD) has asked for allocation of 180 flats in the scheme, modalities for which are under process. The department of medical education and research has also approached the development authority for purchasing some apartments in the project.”