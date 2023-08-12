Chandigarh’s GMCH to go ahead with counselling from August 16

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, will begin the first round of counselling for MD/MS courses on August 16. Chandigarh’s GMCH will proceed with its counselling from August 16. (HT File)

The same day, the Punjab and Haryana high court will also be hearing a plea challenging changes made by the UT administration in the admission process for the courses. The court on Thursday had sought response from the administration by the next date of hearing, while not ordering any stay on counselling.

The high court has sought UT’s response on the plea by Shubham Jund and others, who have alleged that UT’s decision was unilateral and arbitrary, and will severely impact the possibility of Institutional Preference Pool (IP) pool candidates getting a specialty/discipline of their choice.

According to the provisional schedule available on the GMCH official website, the list of eligible candidates will be displayed online on August 14. The first counselling round is scheduled on August 16, the second counselling on September 4 and the third on September 25.

As per the prospectus, of the total 148 seats, 72 seats are allocated to all-India quota, while the remaining 72 (SC:10, General: 62 and EWS: 4) are earmarked for state quota. State quota is further divided into two categories: IP Pool and the UT Chandigarh Pool, both comprising 36+2 (EWS) seats each.

On August 4, the UT health secretary had directed GMCH to revise the counselling process and sequencing promptly for MD/MS admissions for the 2023 session to ensure a completely fair and transparent admission process.

As per the order, an IP Pool candidate should firstly be adjusted against the seats of preferred branch available in IP Pool. However, if the preferred branch is not available, then, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria of UT Pool, the candidate can be considered for the branch of preferred choice under UT Pool.

Earlier on Friday, the UT department of medical education and research disposed of the some students’ representation against changes in the admission process.

According to department’s order, the process and sequence of counselling for admission to MD/MS courses will be strictly in accordance with UT’s August 4 order that has been incorporated in the prospectus.

Further, an inquiry will be conducted to ascertain since when and how such erroneous process for admission to MD/MS courses was previously adopted at GMCH-32. Further, responsibility for the same will be fixed to take further action in the matter.

Meanwhile, 14 students have sent an e-mail to the GMCH director-principal to delay counselling on August 16 by a few hours until the matter is decided by high court.

