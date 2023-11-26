GMCH-32 likely to be among 700 organ retrieval centres: Expert

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is likely to be among 700 centres coming up to retrieve donated organs in non-transplant medical colleges. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is likely to be among 700 centres coming up to retrieve donated organs in non-transplant medical colleges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This was stated by the head of the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP) Dr Krishan Kumar during an international conference on organ transplants hosted by PGIMER in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Talking to HT regarding the organ transplant programme, Dr Kumar said that the goal is to promote the programme, recruit additional retrieval surgeons and to conduct transplant surgeries at PGI instead of sending organs to Chennai.

Dr Kumar said that there are at present 20 state organ & tissue transplant organisations (SOTTOs) and five regional organ & tissue transplant organisations (ROTTOs). The PGIMER functions as one of these ROTTOs in the northern region.

He expressed the objective of establishing at least 36 such centres to extend the programme to every state and union territory across the country.

90% of goal yet to be achieved

Dr Kumar added that currently they have accomplished only 10% of the organ transplant goal, leaving 90% yet to be achieved. He pointed out that in the government sector within the region, only PGI is conducting transplants.

He said at present 80% of transplants rely on live donations, while cadaveric donations hinge on deaths from accidents. He expressed concern stating that many of these accident victims are young individuals who could have been saved through road safety measures. Instead, their organs are being used to save others, which he viewed as a less-than-ideal situation.

He emphasised the importance of promoting organ donation to the extent that individuals willingly come forward to pledge and donate organs in cases of illness and natural deaths are offering another chance at life for those in need.

Discussing Punjab, Dr Kumar said the state was once leading in organ donation programme in 2003-2004. However, for the past 15 years, the programme has been non-functional in government hospitals. He claimed that he recently inquired with SOTTO in Patiala and discovered that the person responsible for the programme there is “not particularly interested in promoting it”.

Myths pose barrier to organ donation

Dr Kumar said numerous myths and misconceptions pose barriers to organ donation. He said that while many people discuss organ donation, fewer are aware of tissue transplant. He said that individuals could donate corneas to provide vision to those in need.

Additionally, the skin of the deceased can be donated to save the lives of burn injury patients who cannot be saved after experiencing 65-75% burns, he added.