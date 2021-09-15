GMSH: OPD registration through e-sampark centres gets poor response

The UT administration’s initiative of starting registration for physical outpatient department (OPD) consultation at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, at the e-sampark centre in Sector 15 has received a poor response so far.

Since the beginning of the pilot project on September 10, only 32 patients have registered. On Tuesday, 10 patients availed the facility whereas the centre remained closed on Sunday.

In an effort to reduce crowding and make it easier for patients to get OPD cards at GMSH-16, the UT health department has taken the initiative. Residents can get registered at the e-sampark centre from 8am to 11am by paying ₹10. The UT administration had decided to extend the facility to all sampark centres of Chandigarh, after successfully rolling out the pilot project.

The walk-in registration continues to remain available at the GMSH-16, without any change and more than 2,000 people are visiting the hospital’s OPD daily to avail the medical facilities.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “So far, only a few people are availing the facility as the initiative needs advertisement. Also, the response will gradually increase when registration for GMSH-16 OPD will start at all the 50 e-sampark centres of Chandigarh.”

The UT administration believes that the facility is a citizen friendly initiative which would make the process of making OPD cards more accessible and efficient for the people. As per the mandate of the central government of providing hassle-free services to the citizens under one roof, the administration has decided to start other services of hospitals through sampark centres, including payment of medical test fee and many more.