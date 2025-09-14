GMSSS-21 marks Bird Freedom Day in Chandigarh

On the eve of 12th Bird Freedom Day, Dr Rupesh Singh, mentor of the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, organised painting competition on “Freedom of Birds from Cages” and gave away prizes to the winners. Winners of the painting competition on ‘Freedom of Birds from Cages’ at Chandigarh Press Club. (HT)

The mentorship programme was started on the initiative of the governor of Punjab and administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria.

The 12th foundation day of bird freedom spread the message of freeing birds from cages and promoting compassion towards nature.

Observed every year on the second Sunday of September, the day began in Jaipur in 2014 and has since grown into a global movement, reaching as far as Chicago and, this year, Dubai.