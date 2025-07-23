Gold ‘kara’ snatched from 76-year-old cancer patient near PGI

In yet another shocking incident of theft targeting senior citizens, the gold kara weighing 29.3 grams of a 76-year-old cancer patient was snatched while boarding a bus near Nehru Gate, PGIMER, Chandigarh. In yet another shocking incident of theft targeting senior citizens, the gold kara weighing 29.3 grams of a 76-year-old cancer patient was snatched while boarding a bus near Nehru Gate, PGIMER, Chandigarh. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The complainant, Paramjit Singh Chauhan, a retired warrant officer and resident of Punjab Modern Complex, Baltana, said in his complaint that the incident took place around 11.45 am while he was attempting to board a bus to Baltana, Zirakpur.

According to Paramjit Singh, as he tried to get on the bus, a man blocked his way, while three unidentified women threw bags over his shoulders to distract him. In the ensuing commotion, the culprits managed to cut his gold kara using a cutter without his immediate knowledge.

They did not board the bus and disappeared in the crowd. It was only after he sat down on a seat that he realised his kara had been stolen.

Due to his ill health, Paramjit Singh, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, could not report the matter immediately. He lodged the complaint on July 21 with the PGI Police Post.

Following his complaint, a formal case was lodged under Sections 303(2), 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown man and three unidentified women.

The case has been forwarded to Police Station Sector 11 for further investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area near Gol Market and PGI to identify the culprits.

A week ago, a 69-year-old woman was attacked by two women who attempted to steal her gold bangles at PGI bus stop. Sewa Singh (71), said he and his wife, Omidevi (69), had gone to a village in Mohali for personal work. While returning home to Panchkula, they got down at the PGI bus stop to change buses. As the couple began boarding a CTU bus to Panchkula, the elderly woman felt a sudden jerk in her right hand. Turning back, she saw the woman behind her had either cut or forcefully pulled off the gold bangle from her right hand using a sharp tool.