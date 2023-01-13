Gold worth 34L seized at Amritsar airport

The customs department has seized smuggled gold weighing 599 grams worth ₹33.7 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Australia via Singapore by the Scoot Airlines at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport here, said an official on Friday.

In a press release issued here, Rahul Nangare, commissioner of customs, Amritsar, said, “On Thursday, one passenger arriving from Australia via Singapore by Scoot Airlines was intercepted on the basis of profiling and suspicious movements at the airport.”

“Upon conducting a search, raw 24-Carat gold weighing 599 grams in the shape of five ‘kadas’ and valued at ₹33.7 lakh was recovered and seized under provisions of the Customs Act. Further investigation is in progress,” he added.