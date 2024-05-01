 Gold worth ₹63 lakh seized from Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
Gold worth 63 lakh seized from Jalandhar

ByAsian News International, Jalandhar
May 01, 2024 07:30 AM IST

According to the police, as the Model Code of Conduct is in place in view of the Lok Sabha polls, Jalandhar police was conducting checks. They stopped a vehicle and found 1 kg gold in it.

Gold worth 60 lakh was seized during a search in Phillaur, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle initially told the police said that he had come from Delhi to collect gold orders from traders in Jalandhar after showing them designs. But he did not have complete documents, he said.

Subsequently, the police informed the GST department after which excise and taxation officer (ETO) DS Cheema took possession of the gold and examined the documents. Since the documents were not found to be authentic, the gold was deposited in the government treasury.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Gold worth 63 lakh seized from Jalandhar
