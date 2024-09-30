Golf league: Moksha Royals, Chandigarh Gladiators record contrasting wins

With less than a fortnight to go to witness the second edition of Chandigarh Golf League final, the fight to book knockout spots has warmed-up. While Moksha Royals beat Golf Masters 5.5-1.5 convincingly to march ahead in the tournament, Chandigarh Gladiators had to fight hard to beat Soaring Eagles 4-3 leaving the latter to depend on other results to qualify for the knockout stage. Cee Dee The Mulligans also won 4.5-2.5 against the Punjab Aces as the three teams battled it out with a match to play. Angad Sangha of The Mulligans in action at the Chandigarh Golf League. (HT Photo)

The Hunting Hawks beat the Empire 4-3. Having teed off in the last game of the day, Moksha Royals were slow off the mark giving Golf Masters a relatively good start. However, as the games progressed Golf Masters could not close out any games but managed to halve three games including Daljeet Singh and Harpal Singh’s thriller against Royals’ Amit Saini and Vishal Sharma. Arvind Bajaj and Capt GS Ghuman managed to card a comprehensive 7&6 win in the anchor game.

Cee Dee The Mulligans, needing a big win came out all guns blazing as Angad Sangha and Bismad Singh won 6&5 and 7&5 respectively in their singles. Punjab Aces pulled one back with a 4&3 win in the first fourball and scored another point courtesy Baljinder Singh Bholi and Brig Manmohan Singh Dhanoa’s comeback win. Amrinder Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo continued their unbeaten run as a pair with a 4&3 win.

In a group C clash, the Soaring Eagles closed a quick game via Sanjay Modgil and Col IP Singh’s 7&6 win. However, the Gladiators won the singles quite comfortably with Col Narjit Singh and Col SDS Batth winning 3&2 and 4&2 respectively. Brig PPS Dhillon and Capt MS Bedi’s save on the final hole ensured they won 1 Up.

Hunting Hawks perched themselves at the top of Group C leaderboard with a solid win and pretty much ensured their progression into the knockout stage. They had to dig deep and win the last three games on the final two holes as Empire gave them a scare. Brig Gyan Swarup Puri won 5&4 in his singles while Brig Gurbir Singh and Col Raju Walia won 1 Up to secure full points for Empire. Similarly, RS Dagar-Lt Gen IS Singha pair won 3&1 while SPS Matharoo and Ravibir Singh won 1 Up on the final hole to confirm the win.

Results

Cee Dee The Mulligans 4.5-2.5 Punjab Aces

Soaring Eagles 3-4 Chandigarh Gladiators

Hunting Hawks 4-3 Empire

Moksha Royals 5.5-1.5 Golf Masters