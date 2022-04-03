Goodwill gesture: Punjab cops to get b’day wishes from CM, DGP
To make their special days even more special, Punjab Police personnel will now be getting a greeting card with a congratulatory message, signed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police (DGP) Viresh Kumar Bhawra.
The DGP on Saturday issued directions to all commissioners of police, SSPs, special director general of police (DGP), state armed police, Jalandhar, special DGP, Railways, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADGPs), director bureau of investigation, inspector general of police (IGP) special protection unit, IGPs of ranges and commandants of PAP, IRB, commando battalion and training centre via video conferencing.
According to the officials, the move will boost the morale of police officials.
The Punjab Police have 84,000 personnel and the department needs to issue approximately 230 certificates daily.
Senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana rural) Ketan Patil Baliram said that the department would send certificates every month.
In February 2021, the traffic wing of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, had started wishing police personnel on traffic duty on their birthdays with a cake and flowers. After the second wave of Covid, the practice stopped.
Earlier in October 2018, with a motive to make the police personnel feel special on their birthdays, then SSP of Khanna Dhruv Dahiya Khanna police took the initiative to greet officials on their birthdays. The Khanna police had started issuing semi-official letters to them.
Former DGP Suresh Arora had gone out of the way and allowed officials to take an off on their birthdays and marriage anniversaries. The DGP had shown generosity following the point raised by a woman cop in a meeting held at Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur, in April 2018.
-
Patiala’s Kashmir Singh beams with joy as he becomes 1st farmer in state to receive MSP payment
Chandigarh: Kashmir Singh from Mohabbatpura village of Patiala had a rush of joy as he became the first farmer in the state to receive MSP payment. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said within 24 hours of purchase, the department transferred ₹1,02,765 directly into his bank account. The minister said that lifting of the purchased wheat had also commenced in Rajpura Mandi.
-
Officials of Ludhiana colleges tour schools to scout for future students
To achieve full enrolment in the upcoming academic session, representatives of various Ludhiana colleges are touring schools in the district to woo Class-12 students. Higher education secretary Krishan Kumar said that students usually need guidance on what stream to choose and what jobs are available if one goes for a particular course. Thus, staff from nearby colleges would explain to them the possible options in their streams.
-
Ludhiana | 68 undertrials of petty offences released during mega camp
Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative judge visited Ludhiana district courts on Saturday wherein a mega camp to hear cases of those involved in petty crimes was held. As many as 68 undertrials were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society. Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of district courts complex, Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana| Local Punjabi singer arrested for glorifying gun culture, let off later
Arrested earlier for showering praise on a gangster and glorifying gun culture, local Punjabi singer -- Baljit Singh -- was later released on bail on Saturday. The singer was performing during a local kabaddi tournament at Sudhar village, and the event was live-streamed on YouTube. After the video went viral, the Sudhar police nabbed the singer under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC. However, he was granted bail after he apologised.
-
Ludhiana| Man, son get accidentally locked up in bank, rescued 2 hours later
A man and his five-year-old son got accidentally locked up in a bank in Sundar Nagar for at least two-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening. They were rescued after the man called the police control room. As per information, the bank doesn't have a security guard and officials used to lock the main gate themselves in the evening. The man, along with his son, had come to the bank to deposit some cash.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics