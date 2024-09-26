Menu Explore
Goraya man gets death penalty for rape-murder of 12-yr-old

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Sep 27, 2024 06:10 AM IST

According to the police complaint, the accused, Gurpreet Singh, had kidnapped the girl, who happened to live near his house in February 2021.

A special fast-track court here on Thursday awarded a death sentence to a Goraya man for rape and murder of a 12-year–old girl.

Additional sessions judge Archana Kamboj convicted the accused under IPC sections of 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping) and 201 (destruction of evidence) and pronounced the death sentence, said district attorney Anil Kumar and additional district attorney Nikhil Nahar.

During his interrogation, Gurpreet confessed to have strangulated the girl after raping her. The medical reports revealed that the victim was raped many times before she was choked to death. The accused had even tried to dispose of the body in a bid to mislead the cops.

