Govt College of Education-20 holds alumni general body meet

The Alumni General Body Meeting 2025 was held at the Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, on 15th November 2025, under the auspices of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Alumni Association of the college. The Alumni Association election for the post of vice-president was conducted during the meeting. (HT Photo)

The event served as a vibrant platform for reconnecting alumni, faculty, and current students, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration to strengthen the alumni network. The programme commenced with the College Anthem, followed by a warm welcome address by Dr. Sapna Nanda, Principal of the College, who shared the institution’s recent milestones, academic achievements, and initiatives that continue to uphold the college’s legacy of excellence in teacher education.

Rajeev Sirohi, Director of the Regional Institute of Cooperative Management, Sector 32, Chandigarh, also graced the occasion with his esteemed presence, adding significance to the event. The Annual Report of the Alumni Association was presented by Dr. Punam Bansal, Incharge Alumni Committee, highlighting the year’s activities, outreach initiatives, and mentorship programmes that bridge the gap between past and present students. On this occasion, Youth Festival Zonal and Inter-Zonal achievers of the college were felicitated by alumni from the earliest batches of the college, in recognition of their outstanding performances in various cultural and academic events. These achievements were made possible under the dedicated guidance of Dr. Vandana Aggarwal and Dr. Ravinder Kumar, Cultural Committee Incharges for the Youth Fest, whose efforts played a pivotal role in mentoring and preparing the student teams. The gesture of felicitation added a touch of nostalgia and inspiration, symbolizing the enduring bond between generations of GCE-20 alumni.

The latest NSS Newsletter was also released on the occasion, under the guidance of NSS Programme Officers, Dr. Balwinder Kaur and Dr. Upasna Thapliyal, showcasing the social outreach activities and volunteer initiatives of the NSS unit throughout the year. A cultural programme followed, featuring energetic and soulful performances by students, including a Garba dance, Kali Vaar singing, and other captivating musical and dance presentations that added colour and vibrancy to the celebration. The performances beautifully reflected the diversity, creativity, and enthusiasm of the GCE-20 community.

Additionally, the Alumni Association election for the post of vice-president was conducted during the meeting, and Rajnish Sharma was elected through an active and transparent voting process. The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from alumni members, reflecting their commitment to strengthening the association and contributing to the future development of the institution. The programme concluded with a formal Vote of Thanks delivered by Dean, Dr. A.K. Srivastava, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, alumni, faculty members, and students for their active participation and contribution to the success of the event. The layout of the programme was prepared by Dr. Lilu Ram (IQAC Coordinator) and Dr. Punam Bansal & Dr. Rajni Thakur (Alumni Committee Incharges). The Alumni General Body Meeting 2025 truly celebrated the enduring bond among GCE-20 alumni, reinforcing their shared vision of educational excellence, creativity, and community service.