Govt College of Education, Chandigarh Citizens Foundation mark World Mental Health Day

The Chandigarh Citizens Foundation’s focus group on mental health and wellness, in collaboration with Government College of Education (GCE), Sector 20-D, organised a poster making competition on the theme “Mental Health Matters – Care, Share and Aware” on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. The initiative aimed to promote awareness and sensitisation about emotional well-being while encouraging young minds to creatively express their thoughts on mental health. A poster-making competition was organised on the theme “Mental Health Matters – Care, Share and Aware”. (HT Photo)

The competition invited entries from government and private schools across the tricity, receiving over 500 entries from students of Classes 8 to 10. The posters reflected a deep understanding of lifestyle challenges, emotional resilience, and issues such as substance use and self-harm. The thoughtful designs and vibrant ideas highlighted the growing awareness of mental health among adolescents.

Three best entries were selected for top awards, along with seven consolation prizes. The jury comprised senior educationists and mental health professionals. The prize distribution ceremony was held at Sukhna Lake, where students of postgraduate diploma in guidance and counselling from GCE, Chandigarh, presented theme talks and a nukkad natak to engage and sensitise the public.

Speaking on the occasion, associate professor Dr Ravneet Chawla emphasised the importance of family time and the need to recognise early signs of distress among loved ones. She urged families to offer care and timely support to those showing symptoms of mental illness. Brahma Kumari sister BK Neha guided the audience on the practice of meditation and maintaining calmness to strengthen family bonds, introducing meditation as a simple and practical daily habit.

Convener of the focus group Dr Nicky Kaur, along with co-conveners Dr Sandeep Chhatwal and Dr Sapna Nanda, lauded the enthusiastic response from schools and the dedication of the GCE team in leading a meaningful community outreach effort.