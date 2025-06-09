Govt committed to restoring dignity of Dalits, delivering justice to them: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the loan waiver worth ₹67.84 crore to Scheduled Caste (SC) and ‘divyangjan’ (persons with disabilities) borrowers under the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PSCFC) has benefited 4,800 families. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing an event in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a ceremony to distribute loan waiver certificates in Amritsar, Mann highlighted that this is the first time in Punjab’s history that such extensive financial relief has been provided to the state’s underprivileged sections. He pointed out that earlier, loan waivers largely favored affluent groups, while the poor were neglected.

“The state government is dedicated to empowering the common man and ensuring that every penny of the state exchequer is spent on public welfare,” Mann said. He also stressed the importance of education, calling it key to the progress and dignity of marginalised communities.

On June 3, the Punjab cabinet gave its nod to waive loans amounting to ₹6767.84 crore taken by over 4,000 Dalit families from the PSCFC.

The waiver scheme covers all PSCFC loans disbursed until March 31, 2020, including principal, interest, and penal interest calculated up to April 30, 2025. Approximately 4,727 loanees — both defaulters and regular borrowers — will be covered under the scheme. Beneficiaries will receive “no dues certificates” confirming full settlement of their dues, and the government assured no recovery action will be taken in the future, he added.

According to the 2011 Census, Scheduled Castes constitute 31.94% of Punjab’s total population and many members of this community have availed loans from the PSCFC to set up self-employment ventures aimed at economic upliftment.

Mann underscored the scheme’s goal to restore dignity and improve the socio-economic status of the SC and Divyangjan communities. He also criticised previous governments for treating marginalised groups as mere vote banks without addressing their genuine needs.

Mann said some borrowers were unable to repay their loans due to circumstances beyond their control, leading to defaults. These families could not repay their loans due to circumstances such as demise of the main earning member, prolonged illness, or having no other source of income, etc.

Recovering these loans from such people was unjust, so the state government has decided to waive them, the CM said.

Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and others were also present on the occasion.