Govt declared ceasefire without consulting armed forces: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while targeting the Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that ceasefire was declared without consulting the armed forces. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress state president Pratibha Singh in Shimla on Friday. (ANI)

Addressing the “Jai Hind Sabha” at Shimla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Our brave soldiers gave a befitting reply to the terrorists. However, the Union government declared a ceasefire without taking the three armed forces into confidence.”

Drawing a parallel between former Prime Minister (PM) Indira Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi, Sukhu said, “Shockingly, the announcement came through social media from a third country. This is in a stark contrast to the decisive leadership of former PM Indira Gandhi, who never compromised with the national security.”

Sharing a recent experience, the CM mentioned his visit to Sharchi village in the Tirthan Valley, in Kullu where he stayed at the home of former soldier Subedar Major Anoop Ram. The CM stated that Anoop Kumar discussed with him about the 1971 India-Pakistan war and he recalled how the address of the then PM Indira Gandhi instilled patriotic zeal and boosted the morale of the Indian Army. The outcome of that war was historic and India split Pakistan into two, and Shimla later became the witness to the landmark Simla Agreement, he said.

Sukhu said that the valour of the soldiers of Himachal Pradesh was unmatched. “Our soldiers never hesitated to sacrifice their lives for the Nation. Himachali soldiers have the honour of being decorated with four Param Vir Chakra, which is a testament to the state’s legacy of courage and sacrifice,” he added.

Paying tributes to soldiers, Sukhu said, “Today is a day to salute the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country.”

The CM further said that the leaders of the Congress party have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. “Former PM Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of India,” he said.

Deputy CM Agnihotri Urges Adherence to Shimla Agreement

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said, “Only bilateral dialogue should be the way between India and Pakistan. However, the ceasefire was recently announced by the US President. I appeal to the Union government to stick to the Simla Agreement.”

Agnihotri added that 1,203 medals had been awarded to jawans from Himachal, including four Param Vir Chakras and two Ashok Chakras.

Credit should be given to the forces not politicians: Maken

As part of a nationwide initiative to honour Indian soldiers and martyrs, the Indian National Congress launched the Jai Hind Sabha across 15 key locations in the country, with the main event held in Shimla symbolically chosen for its association with the historic 1972 Simla Agreement.

“The credit for India’s military victories belongs solely to our armed forces, not to politicians,” said Ajay Maken, senior Congress leader and AICC Treasurer. “Congress party has decided to organise Jai Hind Sabha across the country in 15 places. The forces have an important role, and Indian soldiers have always defeated Pakistan on its own soil. The Congress party has never politicised their sacrifice, credit should be given to the forces,” Maken said.

“It is unfortunate that not a single nation criticised the act done by Pakistan. That is a shortcoming of our foreign policy,” he said.

We are with the forces: Rajani Patil

Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil said, “Shimla is of great importance due to the history of the Simla Agreement. Pakistan has now rejected the agreement. We would like to pay homage to the forces,” Patil said. “We are with the forces and with the government when it comes to national interest,” she added.

Jai Hind Sabha to be held in all districts: Pratibha

Himachal Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh said, “We have won all three wars against Pakistan. Shimla is an important place due to the Simla Agreement, and I would like to pay homage to the armed forces. Such programmes will be held across all districts,” she said. “The Constitution needs to be protected,” she added.