Govt issues treatment guidelines for black fungus

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued the treatment and diagnosis guidelines for mucormycosis, also known as black fungus.

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and management of mucormycosis have been recommended on the advice of expert group. He said that recommendation for constituting “Mucormycosis Audit Committee” in government medical colleges and civil surgeons’ offices have been passed and these committee will be responsible for collection of data of confirmed cases of mucormycosis from govt and private hospitals.

This committee will also register outcome of each case on S3 portal. Treatment drugs will be issued to government medical college and CS offices so the same could be issued to all government and private hospitals,” he said. “Prioritisation of drugs will be done by the treating institution/ treating doctor as per the clinical condition of the patient.”

The minister said that if there is no immediate risk to life, a patient of Mucormycosis should not be taken for surgery if he/she is Covid positive/hypoxic.

There are no recommendations for treating patient with steroids if there is no sign of hypoxia. MRI scan should be made optional for hypoxic patient as he/she cannot be taken for MRI (cylinders are ferromagnetic), he added.