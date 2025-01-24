Menu Explore
Govt school teacher held for running fake visa racket

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 24, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Police said the matter came to light after a Jalandhar resident Maninderpal Singh was nabbed at New Delhi international airport by immigration officials with fake US visa and stamp on his passport.

The Delhi Police have arrested a government school teacher from Kapurthala for allegedly running a fake visa racket.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi Chaudharian village of the Kapurthala district.
The arrested accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi Chaudharian village of the Kapurthala district. (HT File)

The arrested accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi Chaudharian village of the Kapurthala district. He was posted as a sports teachers in Fattudhinga school, where he was absent for past over one week.

Police said the matter came to light after a Jalandhar resident Maninderpal Singh was nabbed at New Delhi international airport by immigration officials with fake US visa and stamp on his passport.

“During his interrogation, he told police that the accused had charged him 41 lakh for the fake visa. Following this, the police zeroed in on Mandeep and started tracking his movement,” he said.

The accused was running IELTS and immigration centre in Talwandi Chaudharian village in Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division.

