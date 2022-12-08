Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt schools short of 22k teachers: Minister

Govt schools short of 22k teachers: Minister

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 10:53 PM IST

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said government schools in the state are short of 22,000 teachers against the required strength. He said in the first stage, the education department will fill around 15,000 vacant posts by February 15, 2023.

Punjab Education Minister Punjab Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated state games for children with special needs at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Photo by Harvinder Singh/Hindustan Times)
Punjab Education Minister Punjab Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated state games for children with special needs at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Photo by Harvinder Singh/Hindustan Times)
ByGurjot Singh, Ludhiana

: Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said government schools in the state are short of 22,000 teachers against the required strength. He said in the first stage, the education department will fill around 15,000 vacant posts by February 15, 2023.

According to official figures, there are a total of 1,12,927 teachers across 19,138 primary and upper primary government schools in the state. In the wake of increased enrolment of students at government schools post the pandemic, several schools are grappling with shortage of required staff.

A government school principal requesting anonymity said as the department has recently promoted 205 lecturers as principals, the vacant post of lecturers of various subjects should be filled immediately.

He said, “Due to insufficient infrastructure, including classrooms for students, eight schools in Ludhiana which have over 2,000 students are taking classes in double shift. The government should identify such schools and issue funds to develop their infrastructure.”

The minister was here to inaugurate a state-level games for children with special needs at Guru Nanak Stadium.

He said games will provide a platform to differently abled children to display their talent.

Replying to a media query on the party’s weak performance in the Himachal polls, he said, “As the contest was two-cornered, the party could not get enough votes, but it is a great achievement that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become a national party in just 10 years.”

He said it had come to light that several schools in Shahkot in Jalandhar district were without electricity, “I have directed the district education officer to resolve the issue and will write to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited not to cut the connection of government schools.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out