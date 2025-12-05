Govt to name an educational institution after Sant Shiromani Sen Ji Maharaj: Haryana CM

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced to name an educational institution in the state after Sant Shiromani Sen Ji Maharaj. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a state-level function organised at Anaj Mandi in Ladwa to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Sen Ji Maharaj on Thursday. (File)

He also announced the construction of a Government College in Ramsharan Majra village of Babain, a sector in Ladwa by the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the upgrading of the Ladwa Community Health Centre from 30 beds to 50.

Saini was speaking as the chief guest at a state-level function organized at Anaj Mandi in Ladwa to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Shri Sain Ji Maharaj.

During this, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of six projects worth ₹16.50 crore.

Saini also inaugurated tap water and drinking water pipelines in Sirsama and Bajidpur villages, a drinking water pipeline in Gajlan village, strengthening of roads under the Karnal-Ramba-Indri-Ladwa-Shahbad road in the Ladwa constituency, and special repair work at the Babain grain market.

He also laid the foundation stone for a drinking water pipeline in Kishanpura village.

The CM announced that a PWD rest house will be constructed in Ladwa and sewage pipelines will be laid in Pipli, Bir Pipli, and surrounding residential colonies at a cost of ₹22.47 crore.

“An Ambedkar Bhawan will be constructed in Ladwa at a cost of ₹2.75 crore. The office building of the Ladwa municipal corporation will be constructed at a cost of ₹6.50 crore. A community hall will be constructed on Indri Road at a cost of ₹7 crore. Twenty-three listed development works of the municipal corporation will be completed at a cost of ₹7.40 crore,” he said.

At the programme, the CM announced to give ₹51 lakh, while ministers Ranbir Gangwa, Krishna Bedi and Shyam Singh Rana announced to give ₹11 lakh each.

Saini, while highlighting the achievements of his third term, said that the government deposited the second installment in the accounts of 701,965 women under the Deen Dayal Lado Laxmi Yojana.

The CM also announced that the Sain community would be given a plot in Hisar upon applying as per the rules and similar applications for a plot in Karnal would also be accepted.