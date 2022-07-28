Green energy only solution to meet power needs: Aman Arora

: New and renewable energy minister Aman Arora on Wednesday said that the green energy is the only solution to meet future power requirements in an eco-friendly manner and the Punjab government has been continuously working on several initiatives to find out sustainable sources of energy.

The Cabinet minister, who was at Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology (SLIET), Longowal, to attend a function, said that energy conservation is the need of the hour and people should actively participate towards this cause as it will ultimately save the environment.

He said that the state government was committed to save the environment of Punjab by replacing the traditional sources of energy with green energy.

He added that Punjab has led the nation in almost every sector and now it was time to become a leader in green energy production under the guidance of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

He lamented that if such initiatives were taken during the regime of previous governments, Punjab could have produced sufficient power for its domestic, agricultural, and industrial usage.