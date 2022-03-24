Grenade attack leaves police constable injured in Srinagar
A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – on Wednesday.
Militants hurled the grenade towards the security personnel near Zind Shah mosque this evening, an official said.
Police constable Mohammad Amin received minor splinter injuries in the explosion, he said.
Srinagar police busted a grenade-throwing module and have arrested four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, and seized four hand grenades from them on Wednesday.
The Srinagar police in an official statement said, “During a naka checking at Bemina Chowk, one over ground worker (OGW) named Zubair Sheikh was intercepted and upon his search, one hand grenade was recovered from his possession.”
“The accused was arrested on the spot and a case under relevant Sections of Indian Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) was registered at Bemina police station and an investigation was taken up,” the statement added.
The statement further added that the accused was put to sustained examination and during questioning, he revealed that he had received this grenade from another OGW namely Shamim Ahmed Chilloo.
“Chiloo confessed that he had received a consignment of four hand grenades and handed over one grenade each to Amir Rehman, Shahid Ahmed Mir, and Zubair Sheikh (1st arrestee). Later raids were conducted on various locations and above three OGWs were also arrested and on their instances, three more hand grenades were also recovered,” the statement added.
During the course of the investigation, it came out that the arrested accused were working on the directions of the terrorist group LeT.
The first arrested accused was on his way to throw the recovered hand grenade on Wednesday evening and hence the plans were thwarted by timely preventive action of the police.
