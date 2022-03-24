Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Grenade attack leaves police constable injured in Srinagar
chandigarh news

Grenade attack leaves police constable injured in Srinagar

A police constable was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – on Wednesday
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard along a street in Srinagar on Wednesday. (AFP)
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard along a street in Srinagar on Wednesday. (AFP)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – on Wednesday.

Militants hurled the grenade towards the security personnel near Zind Shah mosque this evening, an official said.

Police constable Mohammad Amin received minor splinter injuries in the explosion, he said.

Srinagar police busted a grenade-throwing module and have arrested four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, and seized four hand grenades from them on Wednesday.

The Srinagar police in an official statement said, “During a naka checking at Bemina Chowk, one over ground worker (OGW) named Zubair Sheikh was intercepted and upon his search, one hand grenade was recovered from his possession.”

“The accused was arrested on the spot and a case under relevant Sections of Indian Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) was registered at Bemina police station and an investigation was taken up,” the statement added.

The statement further added that the accused was put to sustained examination and during questioning, he revealed that he had received this grenade from another OGW namely Shamim Ahmed Chilloo.

“Chiloo confessed that he had received a consignment of four hand grenades and handed over one grenade each to Amir Rehman, Shahid Ahmed Mir, and Zubair Sheikh (1st arrestee). Later raids were conducted on various locations and above three OGWs were also arrested and on their instances, three more hand grenades were also recovered,” the statement added.

During the course of the investigation, it came out that the arrested accused were working on the directions of the terrorist group LeT.

The first arrested accused was on his way to throw the recovered hand grenade on Wednesday evening and hence the plans were thwarted by timely preventive action of the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out