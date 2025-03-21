Menu Explore
Grenade lobbed at SOG vehicle in Rajouri, explodes on roadside

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 21, 2025 10:17 PM IST

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside without causing any harm to the policemen, said a senior police officer. He informed that the vehicle belonging to the special operations group (SOG) was on a routine patrol and was on its way to Thannamandi from Dera Ki Gali when suspected terrorists lobbed the grenade around 8.30 pm.

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on a police vehicle in Rajouri district late Thursday, said officials.








“A blast-like sound was heard when jawans of SOG were moving on an operational duty. The nature of the blast is being ascertained. Incident reported in Thanamandi area of Rajouri,” read a police statement issued here.

Soon after the incident security forces rushed to the area and searches were launched.

Meanwhile, search operations were underway in Naidgam forests of Kishtwar district for the third straight day on Friday to flush out terrorists.

“A joint search operation by the army, CRPF and police is on to flush out terrorists hiding in the forest area. However, no contact has been established with them so far,” said a police officer.

