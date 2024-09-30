Grit, resilience: Para cricketers reflect on their journeys

On the final day of the ‘Divyang Cricket League’ at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the specially abled athletes put on display their grit and resilience. Beyond just the trophy, the event was served as a platform to provide the athletes with a sense of purpose and dignity. Players in action during the Divyang Cricket League at PAU in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Veer Sandhu, who is the captain of Punjab’s wheelchair cricket team and vice-captain of the Indian squad, shared his story. When he was just two and a half years of age, Sandhu was paralysed in both legs by a ‘wrongly administered’ injection

It was at the age of 14 that he took up cricket. Sandhu recalls that before the creation of wheelchair cricket, players had to ‘crawl in the fields to play the game’. Shedding light on the resilience of his teammates, Sandhu says Mohammad Latif, a former soldier in the Indian Army, suffered a spinal injury while being on duty.

He said that after this injury, Latif found solace in cricket to lift his spirits. Rohit Annotra, a hard hitting batsman of Punjab who has represented India, says he was inspired to take up wheelchair cricket after watching YouTube videos during his school days.

He and his friends started collecting unused wheelchairs from hospitals and clinics. After making some adjustments to them, they began organising matches at the local level.

The wheelchairs used in the game are specially designed for sports and cost between ₹30,000 to 45,000.

Despite their talents and passion, many players like Praveen Jassa, Vikram Singh and Pawan struggle with financial challenges. They receive a mere ₹1,500 as monthly pension from the state government, which they say is insufficient to cover the costs of travel, food and accommodation for the games played outside Punjab, Sandu said.

He said that in the last four years, five players from his team had to quit cricket and take up odd jobs to support their families. For many, wheelchair cricket offers a chance to improve physical and mental health, giving them hope and a sense of purpose.

Sandhu appealed to the government and philanthropists to step forward and help keep their passion for the sport alive through financial support.