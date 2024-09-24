Grit & Valour: 13 students from Nishan-e-Sikhi Institute crack NDA written exam

Tarn Taran The students who cleared the exam. (HT Photo)

The Kar Sewa-run Nishan-e-Sikhi Institute of Science & Training at Khadoor Sahib has achieved a remarkable feat with 13 of its students clearing the written examination for National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, near Pune in Maharashtra, which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Kar Sewa head and noted environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh said a girl student is among the 13 who cleared the exam. Additionally, a girl student, who is undergoing preparatory course for civil services, has cleared Combined Defence Services exam. Congratulating these students, he encouraged them to work hard for the SSB interview.

The students who cleared the exam are Amritpal Singh, Harbir Singh, Armandeep Singh, Khushmeet Kaur, Nawabpreet Singh, Harsamrath Singh, Vibhum Sharma, Damanpreet Singh, Abhay Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navroop Singh, Sharandeep Singh, Sikandarbir Singh and Abhayjit Singh. Most of them hail from villages falling in border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

“This is matter of pride for all staff and students as the competition is very tough and these students have achieved success to live up to the hopes of parents and teachers,” said Major General (retd) Balwinder Singh, VSM, Director, NDA Wing of the institute.

In January this year, five boys of the academy were selected for the NDA and they joined training. Last year, three cadets were selected for the NDA. A total of 24 cadets have been selected for the NDA so far. Many of them have completed training and been appointed officers in different wings of the Indian security forces. As many as 90 cadets from the institute have been selected for the Merchant Navy,” said Baba Sewa Singh, offering gratitude to the Guru and the sangat.

“Our next goal is to achieve success in the UPSC exams,” he added.

Located in the historic village of Khadoor Sahib, this institute is considered Punjab’s largest preparatory institute after Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute Mohali. It is boasts of a rich history, with eight Gurus said to have visited the place. The first Gurmukhi school by Guru Angad Dev was also established here.