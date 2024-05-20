Grocer ties 9-year-old girl in his shop, rapes her; held

In a shocking incident, a grocer tied a nine-year-old girl with a rope in his shop in the Meharban area and raped her. The girl had gone to the shop to fetch ice on Sunday. The Meharban police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him. In a shocking incident, a grocer tied a nine-year-old girl with a rope in his shop in the Meharban area and raped her. The girl had gone to the shop to fetch ice on Sunday. The Meharban police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Ram, 24, of Meharban. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that the accused runs a grocery shop on the ground floor of his house. On Sunday, she sent her daughter to the shop to fetch a piece of ice. When she did not return for a few minutes, she went to the shop to look for her.

She was shocked to see the accused had confined her daughter in the shop. The accused had tied her arms with a piece of rope and sexually assaulted her. As she raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape from the spot. She rescued her daughter and called on neighbours. Later, she filed a complaint with the police.

The victim stated that as she reached the shop, the accused pulled her inside. He threatened to keep her mum and tied her arms with a piece of rope after which he raped her.

ASI Radhey Shyam, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), 377 (sodomy), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused.

It is the second such case in the past two days. On Sunday the Tibba police had arrested a grocery shopkeeper for sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl who had gone to his shop to buy some snacks.