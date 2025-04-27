Grocery store robbed of cash in Ludhiana

Six armed miscreants robbed a wholesale grocery shop near Jeevan Nagar of ₹4,000 late Friday night. The robbers, armed with pistols and sharp-edged weapons, threatened the shop employees at gunpoint before making off with cash. The incident took place around 9 pm when shop owner Nitin was preparing to close his store. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 9 pm when shop owner Nitin was preparing to close his store. Nitin, who had stepped towards the back of the shop to check stock, said that five to six masked youths, who arrived on two bikes, stormed into the shop and headed straight to the cash counter.

According to Nitin, as the robbers attempted to loot the cash box, he confronted them verbally. The assailants pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot, forcing him to remain silent. In their haste, the robbers managed to steal only ₹4,000 from the cash box. The shop owner said the robbers couldn’t reach his another cash box that had ₹70,000 in it.

The robbers fled the scene quickly. Immediately after the incident, Nitin alerted the Jeevan Nagar police station. The police reached the spot, reviewed CCTV footage and initiated an investigation.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO) at the Focal Point police station, said that as the shop owner has not filed a written complaint, no FIR was registered. However, the police are investigating the matter on their own to trace the accused, he added.