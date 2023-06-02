Work on Chandigarh’s first green corridor kicks off

Work on the first non-motorised transport (NMT) green corridor in Chandigarh kicked off on Thursday with UT adviser Dharam Pal performing the groundbreaking ceremony. Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal during the groundbreaking ceremony of the first green corridor. (HT Photo)

The 8-km corridor, with lighting facility, will connect Capitol Complex to Sector 56, while running along N-Choe from north to south of the city. The work will be completed in nine months.

The green corridor is a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and improving the overall quality of life for city residents by designating a specific route exclusively for non-motorised transport. The project also aims to provide safer and more accessible environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

In all, 11 NMT green corridors are proposed to be constructed in the city. The tender for the second NMT corridor will be invited in July and the work will begin in August.

