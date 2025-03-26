Menu Explore
Group Home: Chandigarh admn extends deadline for applications till April 10

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 26, 2025 10:40 AM IST

The decision was taken after applicants cited challenges in obtaining the economically weaker section (EWS) income certificates, which are required for admission under the EWS quota

The Chandigarh social welfare department has extended the last date to apply for admission to Group Home, located in Sector 31, till April 10.

The admission process for the Group Home, located in Sector 31, Chandigarh, began on February 17 this year.
The admission process for the Group Home, located in Sector 31, Chandigarh, began on February 17 this year. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken after applicants cited challenges in obtaining the economically weaker section (EWS) income certificates, which are required for admission under the EWS quota.

At present, the Sampark Centre, which issues income certificates, only provides an option for education-related certificates.

There is no provision for income certificates specifically for Group Home admissions.

The social welfare department is working on adding this option to the application process, but this requires a notification from the deputy commissioner office, which is still pending.

Applicants from the EWS section, having yearly income less than 1.5 lakh, will be exempted from paying the 20-lakh security deposit and monthly charges ranging between 16,000 and 35,000.

The admission process for the Group Home, meant for individuals with mental illness and intellectual disabilities, began on February 17 this year.

Earlier, the department had extended the deadline from March 10 to March 25 because only three applicants had applied for admission.

So far, 27 applicants have applied for the facility, said Palika Arora, director of social welfare, Chandigarh. “Given the ongoing EWS certificate issue, the deadline has now been extended further to April 10, 2025,” Arora said.

Interested guardians can download the admission form from the official website of the social welfare department.

The completed form, along with the required documents listed in the application, should be submitted at the department’s office in Sector 17 before the new deadline.

