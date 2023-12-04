Growing commercial activities in posh localities inconvenience residents

With a surge in illegal commercial activities mushrooming across upscale residential zones, such as Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, Rajguru Nagar Road, the residents of the areas are being inconvenienced by the traffic bottlenecks and other disruptions caused by them. Traffic snarls have become a regular affair at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in Ludhiana due to a number of commercial activities running in residential areas. (Manish/ HT)

Although a survey was conducted in 2019 that identified 7,000 violations across the municipal corporation limits, the officials are yet to take substantial action against them.

Ranjit Singh, who commutes through BRS Nagar to reach his home in Rajguru Nagar, alleged that the vehicles parked on roadsides often cause blockades.

“Additionally, shopkeepers have installed huge billboards on the road, further disrupting traffic. I urge the authorities to take immediate action against the rampant commercial activities in these areas,” he said.

According to the residents and commuters in the area, the prevalent issues include traffic congestions and a dearth of available parking spaces.

Residents allege that the MC has inadequately monitored these unauthorised commercial establishments. Additionally, a lack of proper parking infrastructure and buildings constructed in violation of bylaws also present a significant challenge.

Navtej Singh, who crosses through Sarabha Nagar during his commute to work, alleged that the road outside gurdwara in the area was full of commercial establishments.

“The unregulated commercialisation of Sarabha Nagar has disrupted the lives of residents and undermined the purpose of designated markets. Relevant authorities must promptly act to provide adequate parking facilities and streamline traffic movement,” he added.

Due to the lack of parking spaces, vehicles are often parked on the roadsides.

The “E-block market” in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, that is allegedly constructed in a residential zone, often causes congestions on the road that passes through it. Assistant town planner Mohan Singh said, “The E block market road proposal, for converting the area to commercial, is with the government. The building branch is regularly checking and sealing the illegal buildings that are mushrooming without permissions.”

Recently, the Model Town Welfare Association highlighted that tuition centres have opened in the residential areas and the students park their vehicles outside the houses. This created problem for the residents who are looking for parking spots.