GRP ASI suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral
The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday suspended its assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after a purported video clip of him demanding a bribe of ₹500 in lieu of releasing a mobile phone of a tourist went viral on social media.
GRP’s Amritsar station house officer (SHO) Dharminder Kalyan said a departmental probe against ASI Shishpal Singh has also been initiated.
The police swung into action after one Amit Kumar of Visakhapatnam posted the video clip on his Twitter account, tagging Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia and the Punjab Police.
Along with the video clip, Amit also wrote that his trip to Amritsar was ‘ruined’ after the ASI ‘disrespected’ him for the bribe for his own mobile.
Sources said Amit along with his brother had come to Amritsar on Saturday. After visiting various tourist spots, the duo was waiting for their train to Visakhapatnam at the Amritsar railway station.
Amit was charging his mobile phone at a waiting room at the railway station when it was allegedly snatched by the ASI. Later, the ASI demanded ₹500 to release the phone. However, the phone was given back to Amit, but after ‘much harassment’. Amit had stealthily shot the video in which the ASI is seen demanding ₹500 in lieu of releasing his phone.
-
O2 cylinders: Once stocked for emergency, now being returned to plants
During Coronavirus's deadly second wave people were desperate for the oxygen cylinders. As the third wave set in, they stocked oxygen cylinders at home in large numbers in order to pre-empt the horrors they witnessed during the second wave. According to plant owners, before the second wave, gas plants were supplying 35,000 cylinders of different sizes to hospitals and nursing homes. Some 10,000 cylinders were added when the oxygen demand skyrocketed during the second wave.
-
Four held in Kalaburagi over students’ clash during Ram Navmi
Four people have been arrested in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, 632 kms from Bengaluru, after a clash between students, who purportedly belong to left- and right-wing groups, following Ram Navmi celebrations, adding to the growing communal tensions in the southern state. According to one of the injured students, they were allegedly targeted for being associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh within the Kalaburagi Central University.
-
Bengaluru police irked over CID taking over cases
Days after a 22-year-old man was murdered in JJ Nagar, the investigation into the case is becoming a bone of contention between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bengaluru city police. The Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant had called it a case of road rage, however, home minister Araga Jnanendra had claimed that Chandru was killed as he could not speak Urdu, raking up communal tensions.
-
Microplastics in Cauvery cause fish deformity, pose health risks: Study
Microplastics in the Cauvery river have been identified as one of the major reasons for deformities in fish and other impacts on marine life, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Releasing its report on Monday, the IISc said, “Pollutants like microplastics may be causing growth defects in fish, including skeletal deformities, in the Cauvery River, a new study reveals. Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety.”
-
Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked
A man was booked for furnishing false information while renewing The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk's passport on Monday. The accused was booked after a seven-month probe. Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said during the probe it was found that the accused had married one Kanchan on February 19, 2019, and that their divorce case was pending in court. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics