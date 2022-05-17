GST dept raids shop in Ludhiana’s Kochar Market
A team of the state goods and services tax (SGST) department conducted a raid at a CCTV cameras shop in Kochar market on Monday. The officials stated that the raids were conducted over a suspicion that the owner is suppressing sales to evade tax. The department has confiscated relevant documents and investigation is underway.
Dist logs 2 new Covid cases
Two fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday. Till now, 1,09,913 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,608 have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There are 25 active cases in the district currently, of which 24 are under home isolation and one is under treatment at a private hospital. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
15 mobile phones recovered from five undertrials
Fifteen mobile phones were recovered from five undertrials during a special checking at Ludhiana Central Jail on Sunday. The Division number 7 police have lodged an FIR against the accused Sandeep Kumar, Navdeep Singh, Mohammad Zahid, Gursewak Singh and Maninder Singh based on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Satnam Siingh. ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on production warrant to find out how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.
-
Two arrested for trying to throw drugs into Ferozepur central jail
Two persons were caught trying to toss in drugs into the Ferozepur central jail on Sunday night. Sub-inspector Jajpal Singh of the CIA staff said his team was standing guard near the jail's boundary following a tip-off about a possible attempt to sneak in drugs into the prison. On frisking, the team found 100gm heroin, 40 pouches of tobacco, five packets of biri, besides a 7.6mm pistol and two cartridges in the duo's possession.
-
CIDCO MD assures to resolve water woes in Kharghar, Taloja by May 31
Following regular complaints of water scarcity in Kharghar and Taloja areas, CIDCO Sanjay Mukherjee has assured, through his tweets, that the scarcity would be resolved by May 31. This is the deadline for the work of pressure conduit at Hetwane Dam to provide 30MLD of water that also is the current deficit attributed by CIDCO. Mukherjee chose to address the issue of water scarcity in Kharghar-Taloja belt on Sunday through his 20-odd tweets.
-
Cong to launch state-wide campaign against AAP govt
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress will soon launch a state-wide programme to remind the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of its promises from which it has backed out completely. After presiding over a meeting of mayors and their deputies from across the state, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that people are angry and annoyed as this government is doing nothing except hollow talk.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds, in the state departments of local government and police. The CM said that out of the 57 appointees, 50 are from the local government department whereas seven are from the police department. The CM said the state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts.
-
Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper
A resident of Gobindgarh village was arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon over an old rivalry. The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh. The case has been registered based on the statement of Pankaj Kumar, 24, of Gobindgarh village, who runs a mobile phone shop. After locals gathered there, Daljit fled from the spot. Pankaj's family members rushed him to the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics