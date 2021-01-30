Guard held after inmate flees from juvenile home in Chandigarh
The security guard of the juvenile justice home in Sector 25 was arrested after an inmate escaped on Friday morning.
The accused, identified as Anubhav Drivedi of Maloya, was held after he failed to provide a satisfactory reply with regards to the inmate’s absence when he escaped.
Shyam Lal, the superintendent of the Observation-cum-Special Home, Sector 25, had lodged a complaint with the police after he found one of the inmates missing on January 29 at breakfast.
The 20-year-old inmate, who is still absconding, was a Maloya resident. On checking the CCTV cameras, the inmate was seen escaping from the premises of the home by jumping the wall.
The superintendent said the security guard on duty was not present at the post where he was deployed from where the inmate escaped.
The inmate was a minor when he was held for attempt to murder in February 2017, which was later converted into a murder case after the victim had succumbed to injuries.
Police have now registered a case under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.
