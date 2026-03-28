Guest column | At the mercy of the cylinder: Gas, grid, gaps

As global headlines continue to track instability in West Asia, its effects are beginning to register much closer to home. In India, fluctuations in LPG prices and concerns around supply are no longer abstract policy concerns. They are showing up in everyday routines: delayed deliveries, rising costs, and a renewed awareness of dependence. While energy systems stretch across continents, their most telling impact lies in how seamlessly, or unevenly, they reach everyday life.

India imports nearly 60% of its LPG consumption and over 45% of its natural gas requirement, making domestic energy use deeply tied to global supply chains. When these are disrupted, the impact is rarely distant. It is felt in households, in kitchens, in the timing of everyday life.

In the tricity region, including Chandigarh, this dependence is not just economic. It is infrastructural. Alternatives exist, but they do not flow evenly.

An uneven transition

Piped natural gas, or PNG, was meant to change domestic energy use. Unlike LPG, it does not arrive in intervals. It flows continuously, removing the need to book, wait, and store. Parts of Chandigarh are already connected through networks led by Indian Oil Corporation. Yet, its presence remains partial, with only a fraction of households currently connected and several sectors still outside the network.

Large sections of the tricity continue to rely on LPG cylinders. Older sectors reflect this gap more clearly, where retrofitting pipeline infrastructure is slower and often logistically complex. Smaller commercial establishments also remain largely dependent on LPG. What this creates is not just a difference in supply, but a difference in experience.

In one part of the city, gas is continuous and rarely thought about. In another, it remains something that must be planned for.

The grid and its gaps

It is tempting to assume that piped gas offers insulation from global shocks. It does not, at least not entirely. India imports a significant share of its natural gas as LNG, placing PNG within the same global energy system as LPG. And yet, the experience of disruption differs. LPG exposes households directly to disruption. A delay in supply becomes immediately visible. PNG, by contrast, is buffered through infrastructure. The grid absorbs fluctuations before they reach the end user.

This is where the gap becomes critical. States like Gujarat illustrate what a more complete transition can look like. With one of the highest shares of domestic PNG connections in the country, the system there reduces everyday dependence on delivery cycles. In contrast, cities like Chandigarh operate within an incomplete grid.

Energy as everyday urbanism

What the current moment reveals is that energy is not just a matter of supply. It is a question of urban form. India today has over 300 million LPG connections, making it one of the largest household energy systems in the world. Access is widespread, but the mode of access remains uneven. A household dependent on LPG plans differently. It monitors usage and anticipates refills. A household connected to PNG does not need to think about these things.

This difference accumulates over time. It shapes convenience, cost, and a baseline ease of living that cities are expected to provide, but do not always distribute evenly.

This raises a larger question: not whether alternatives exist, but how evenly they are distributed. For many households, a gas crisis is not articulated in geopolitical terms. It is felt in more immediate ways: in the timing of a delivery, in the uncertainty of availability, in the need to plan around something that ideally should not require planning.

The current moment only sharpens this awareness. Because while energy systems stretch across continents, their most telling impact lies in how seamlessly, or unevenly, they reach everyday life.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect and interior designer) (aashna.gakhar@gmail.com)