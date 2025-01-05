Guest Column | Chandigarh: A living canvas of the Bauhaus art movement

Chandigarh, India’s first planned city post-independence, stands as an extraordinary embodiment of the Bauhaus art movement. Designed by the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier and his team, the city reflects the principles of Bauhaus - a movement that revolutionised art, architecture, and design in the early 20th century. Rooted in simplicity, functionality, and the harmony of aesthetics and utility, the Bauhaus influence in Chandigarh offers a vivid expression of how these ideals can be translated into urban landscapes. The Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the city’s crowning glory. Housing the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, and High Court, the complex showcases Le Corbusier’s brutalist style, characterised by bold, angular forms, raw concrete surfaces, and a focus on functionality. (Aashna Gakhar)

The genesis of Chandigarh

Emerging from the ashes of partition, India sought a new capital for Punjab, and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru envisioned a city that would be a “symbol of the nation’s faith in the future.” Chandigarh was to represent modernity, progress, and a departure from traditional Indian urban forms. Nehru’s vision aligned closely with the Bauhaus ethos of embracing modern design for a better life.

Le Corbusier, a master of modernist architecture, was tasked with shaping this vision. His team - Pierre Jeanneret, Maxwell Fry, and Jane Drew - drew inspiration from the Bauhaus principles, infusing the city with designs that bridged art and functionality.

Bauhaus Ideals in Chandigarh’s urban layout

The Bauhaus movement, founded by Walter Gropius in Germany in 1919, rejected ornamentation in favour of clean, geometric forms and the integration of art and technology. Chandigarh’s meticulously planned layout reflects these ideals. Divided into self-contained sectors, the city follows a grid pattern with distinct zones for living, working, and recreation.

Each sector is designed as a self-sufficient unit, embodying the Bauhaus principle of functional design. Wide boulevards, green belts, and open spaces provide a sense of order and calm, contrasting with the dense, chaotic layouts of traditional Indian cities. This planning approach prioritises human needs, a hallmark of the Bauhaus philosophy.

Architectural marvels: A Bauhaus symphony

Chandigarh’s architectural landmarks are a celebration of Bauhaus aesthetics. The Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the city’s crowning glory. Housing the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, and High Court, the complex showcases Le Corbusier’s brutalist style, characterised by bold, angular forms, raw concrete surfaces, and a focus on functionality.

The Open Hand Monument, Le Corbusier’s iconic sculpture, epitomises the Bauhaus integration of art and design. A symbol of unity and peace, the structure is both an artwork and a functional element, rotating with the wind to convey openness to change - a deeply modernist idea.

Residential and commercial buildings in Chandigarh further echo the Bauhaus movement. The emphasis on simplicity, modular construction, and the use of local materials like brick and concrete reflects the Bauhaus belief in blending form with function. Even the furnishings designed by Pierre Jeanneret for government offices align with Bauhaus ideals, marrying minimalist aesthetics with practical usage.

Art and community in urban design

Bauhaus viewed art not as an isolated practice but as an integral part of daily life. Chandigarh’s public spaces, parks, and cultural institutions reflect this principle. The Rock Garden, a sprawling art installation created by Nek Chand using recycled materials, is a testament to the Bauhaus idea of breaking boundaries between art and utility.

The city’s green spaces, including Sukhna Lake and the Leisure Valley, integrate nature with urban living, fostering a sense of community. These spaces embody the Bauhaus vision of creating environments where art, design, and functionality coexist harmoniously.

Challenges and adaptations

While Chandigarh is a masterpiece of modernist design, it has faced its share of criticisms. Some argue that its rigid planning and stark architectural style lack the organic vibrancy of traditional Indian cities. Over the decades, the city has adapted, incorporating elements that reflect the culture and lifestyle of its residents.

Despite these critiques, Chandigarh remains a globally recognised example of modernist urban planning. It demonstrates how Bauhaus principles can be applied beyond the confines of Europe, creating spaces that are both innovative and timeless.

A legacy of modernism

Chandigarh is more than a city; it is a living testament to the Bauhaus movement’s enduring relevance. Its architecture, planning, and public spaces showcase how art and design can shape not only the aesthetics of a place but also the lives of its people.

Today, as cities worldwide grapple with the challenges of urbanisation, Chandigarh offers valuable lessons. It underscores the importance of functional design, the integration of art into everyday life, and the creation of spaces that prioritise human well-being.

Chandigarh, as an expression of the Bauhaus movement, stands as a beacon of modernism. It is a reminder that architecture and design are not just about structures but about shaping societies and inspiring futures.

