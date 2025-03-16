Guest Column | Chandigarh’s traffic tangle: A city struggling to manage its flow & retain its soul

Chandigarh, India’s first planned city, was once synonymous with seamless mobility and well-ordered streets. However, in recent years, it has begun to mirror Delhi’s traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles, shrinking parking spaces and gridlocked roads. Designed by Le Corbusier as a city that prioritised open spaces and smooth transport, Chandigarh now struggles under the weight of its own success. (HT File Photo)

Designed by Le Corbusier as a city that prioritised open spaces and smooth transport, Chandigarh now struggles under the weight of its own success. As its population and vehicle ownership surge, the city faces a crucial challenge: how to accommodate modern growth while retaining its essence.

The legal dispute over the Rock Garden, a cherished landmark created by Nek Chand, has further highlighted the tension between urban expansion and heritage preservation. A court directive to ease congestion in the area led to structural removals, sparking debates on how to modernise Chandigarh without erasing what makes it unique. The city’s struggle with traffic is not just about movement—it’s about preserving its livability and identity.

A city choked by traffic

With over 1.5 million registered vehicles—more than its population—Chandigarh’s roads are jammed. Once wide and open, they now crawl with traffic, especially around Sector 17, Sector 22, and Elante Mall. Short commutes take much longer, and parked cars spill onto sidewalks, leaving little space for pedestrians and cyclists.

This isn’t just an inconvenience—it affects daily life. Longer trips mean more fuel use, higher pollution, and extra stress. Businesses lose customers due to parking troubles, and tourists struggle with congestion near key attractions.

Economic & social impact

Beyond personal inconvenience, traffic inefficiencies have broader economic consequences. Delays affect businesses, as delivery services and logistics companies struggle with slow movement, raising costs and reducing efficiency. Small businesses, particularly those in commercial hubs, see a decline in footfall due to parking difficulties, impacting revenue.

Socially, the city’s urban fabric is shifting. Chandigarh was designed to encourage a pedestrian-friendly lifestyle, but the current traffic scenario discourages walking and cycling. The lack of safe, well-connected pedestrian zones reduces quality of life, while air pollution contributes to health concerns. If unchecked, these factors could erode the very principles of modern urban planning that once set Chandigarh apart.

Finding solutions: Smarter, sustainable transport

Chandigarh needs a mix of better infrastructure and smarter urban planning. Cities worldwide have tackled similar problems using a combination of technology, public transport improvements, and pedestrian-friendly policies. Here’s what Chandigarh can do:

Improving public transport: Expanding electric bus networks and revisiting metro plans can reduce car dependency.

Smarter parking: Multi-level parking structures, real-time parking apps, and stricter enforcement of parking laws can reduce congestion.

Making the city walkable & cyclist-friendly: Dedicated cycling lanes, pedestrian-only zones, and better sidewalks can encourage people to walk or cycle.

Road expansion & better traffic mgmt: Underpasses and wider roads at key junctions, like Tribune Chowk and Sector 43, can ease bottlenecks. Smart traffic lights, AI-driven monitoring, and adaptive traffic control can help streamline movement.

Planning for the future: New commercial and residential developments must include enough parking and road capacity to prevent future congestion

Growing without losing its soul: While fixing traffic is important, it shouldn’t come at the cost of Chandigarh’s identity. The city’s landmarks—Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, and the Capitol Complex—must be protected while modernising transport. Solutions like underground parking near heritage sites and better traffic management around tourist spots can help.

Chandigarh must act now to ensure it remains a model city. With smart urban planning and innovative solutions, it can stay true to its legacy while evolving into a sustainable, future-ready city. The real challenge is not just managing traffic but creating a livable, functional city that stands the test of time.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect & interior designer)