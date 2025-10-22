Guest Column| Control and collapse: New challenges of governance

India’s governance stands at an inflection point. At the national level, a strong and centralised leadership dominates the political and administrative machinery with unmatched control. At the state level, particularly in Punjab, the picture reverses — too many power centres, and persistent weak leadership has eroded institutional discipline. Together, they form a troubling paradox: A nation governed simultaneously by overreach and neglect.

Over the last decade, our governance ethos gas undergone a transformation. The Centre today prides itself on decisiveness, speed, and clarity of purpose, qualities that contrast sharply with the fragmented coalitions of earlier years. Yet this strong leadership has also cultivated a culture of silence and submission within the bureaucracy. What was once a service of reasoned advice has become one of real-time compliance.

The expansion of digital oversight — Aadhaar-based delivery systems, central dashboards, and e-monitoring platforms — has enabled real-time surveillance of governance. Every department is measured by metrics; every deviation is noticed. While such systems have increased transparency, they have also fostered fear. Civil servants now measure every word and every file against the risk of disapproval. Independent advice has given way to cautious conformity. Some of this began with the rise of public interest litigation, but it became widespread after the enactment of the Right to Information Act, which, while empowering citizens, also made administrators risk-averse.

Control and consequences

This culture of haste and control now extends beyond administration into policymaking itself. The Agnipath military recruitment scheme, for instance, was rolled out with minimal consultation, underscoring a system where speed overtakes deliberation. Similarly, the farm laws reflected the erosion of corporate memory and the weakening of stakeholder consultation. Frequent bureaucratic reshuffles, transferring officers too often and abruptly, have further undermined continuity and weakened institutional confidence. Many bureaucrats quietly admit that the safest path today is obedience or avoidance but seldom innovation.

In contrast, Punjab suffers from the opposite: Diffused authority and weakening institutions. Here, governance is less about control and more about improvisation. Since the mock election of 1992, political executives have distrusted the bureaucracy, preferring personal advisers, social media messaging, and informal decision-making over structured systems. In Punjab, the crisis is not one of over-centralisation but of administrative drift and institutional decline.

The consequences are visible. Once a pioneer in irrigation, energy, and cooperatives, Punjab now faces erratic leadership and bureaucratic inconsistency. The Sutlej and Beas canal systems, critical to both agriculture and flood management, suffer from neglect and politicised decision-making. The state’s power utilities remain financially fragile, while cooperative sugar mills and marketing boards, once models of rural prosperity, struggle with inefficiency and corruption.

The pattern repeats in law and order. Rapid transfers of senior police officers have damaged morale and professionalism, leading to rising crime and administrative uncertainty. Reforms in education, health, and local governance remain sluggish, with minimal institutional dialogue and fragmented execution. In the name of doing things “new” or “different,” Punjab’s governance has become unstable, personality-driven, and legally fragile. The permanent bureaucracy, once the backbone of state administration, now functions defensively—risk-averse, demotivated, and increasingly complicit in minor corruption.

Both governance styles, centralised control and local confusion, produce similar outcomes: Fear, disempowerment, and institutional fatigue. At the Centre, bureaucrats fear surveillance; in Punjab, they fear arbitrary interference. The former enforces obedience; the latter rewards opportunism.

Corruption adapts to both contexts. Under tight central control, it hides behind selective policy benefits and regulatory discretion. In weak state systems, it thrives in daily transactions and administrative indifference. In both, the moral spine of governance weakens.

The citizen’s experience reflects this dysfunction. Schemes multiply, dashboards glow, and announcements abound, but delivery falters. Farmers await flood compensation, job-seekers wait for stable employment, and local bodies wait endlessly for grants. Across these contexts, one truth prevails: visibility has replaced performance.

True governance

Democracy depends not merely on elections but on the balance between political power and institutional autonomy. Both are now fraying. In Delhi, centralisation has shrunk institutional dialogue; in Punjab, populism has eroded administrative order. Strong leadership without consultation breeds authoritarianism; populism without structure breeds chaos.

Parliament and state legislatures increasingly function as endorsements of the executive, while bureaucrats avoid advice that might sound contrarian. In states, cabinet processes are replaced by ad hoc announcements; informal “war rooms” supplant formal departments. As trust breaks down, institutions retreat into procedural minimalism, doing just enough to hold on and survive.

Punjab’s decline is particularly instructive. It reveals what happens when political distrust consumes administrative order: Officers stop taking ownership, departments lose continuity, and decisions lose legitimacy. The state that once symbolised India’s efficiency now mirrors its administrative exhaustion.

A true governance revival lies in restoring trust, both in institutions and in the professionals who serve them. The Centre must move from control to coordination, respecting expertise, encouraging evidence-based policymaking, and allowing honest dissent within the system. Political strength should not equate to institutional silence.

Punjab, conversely, must return to rule-based governance. Stability of tenure, transparent evaluation, and departmental autonomy are prerequisites for reform. Leadership must recognise that disruption without design destroys more than it builds. Administrative structures are not obstacles; they are the scaffolding of good governance. Data, digital systems, and dashboards can support governance, but they cannot substitute for judgment, integrity, and institutional continuity. True governance is about motivation, not merely monitoring.

Restore equilibrium

The present administrative reality is thus sobering. The Centre’s efficiency masks anxiety; Punjab’s populism hides disorder. Both are symptoms of a deeper malaise, the corrosion of institutional confidence. Fear has replaced motivation, and visibility has overtaken substance.

The way forward demands humility and balance. For the Centre, the test of leadership lies in letting go, trusting institutions enough to question authority. For Punjab, the challenge lies in reclaiming structure and credibility. Governance is not about who controls more, but who governs better. The true test of governance is not how tightly power is held, but how wisely it is exercised.

If we fail to restore this equilibrium, we risk breeding two dysfunctional extremes, an over-controlled Centre and an under-governed state. Between control and collapse lies the fragile space where the future of our democracy will be decided. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com