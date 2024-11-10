Guest Column | Minimalism vs maximalism

In the realm of interior design, two major yet contrasting styles have captivated the interest of designers as well as their clients- minimalism and maximalism. While minimalism focuses on functionality and simplicity, maximalism focuses on eclectic exuberance and abundance. Le Corbusier’s aesthetic for Chandigarh is an epitome of minimalism. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh homeowners and business owners can have their spaces designed to be a reflection of their personal taste, choosing among these two styles, both of which offer unique aesthetics that can transform any space.

The minimalist design

This approach to design is a product of the phrase- ‘less is more’. Minimalism chooses the path of doing the minimum to make a space look complete. Here, the focus is on functionality and intent. At the same time, aesthetics do not take a hit while creating a clean and simplistic space.

A minimalist space is characterised by open spaces, clean lines and neutral colours. There is a focus on floor plans that incorporate large windows so that natural light is maximised, creating an airy and open atmosphere. This is a concept that is increasingly being incorporated in the planning of upcoming residences in tricity and is a go to for the younger city dwellers, looking for fuss-free low maintenance spaces.

Le Corbusier’s aesthetic for Chandigarh is an epitome of minimalism. The interiors of Chandigarh’s administrative buildings, a noteworthy element of which is the ‘Chandigarh Chair’ designed by Pierre Jeanneret, exemplify the minimal style.

A key aspect of minimalism is de-cluttering. For the city’s homeowners, it could mean channelising their inner Marie Kondo as many did during the Diwali cleaning spree. For their designers, it could mean offering design solutions such as efficient storage units that keep everything organized and out of sight.

The maximalist design

Maximalism, in design, is based on the phrase- ‘more is more’ and essentially creates an aesthetic that embraces abundance. It sees origins in the Baroque era of 17th century Europe.

Today, maximalism has gained popularity as a rebellious response to the simplicity of minimalism, embracing the idea of ‘beauty in organised chaos’. This style offers city dwellers tools for making their spaces vibrant, energetic and visually stimulating.

Imagine walking into a maximalist living room and being immediately greeted by a riot of colours and patterns. The walls are adorned with vibrant artwork, shelves are filled with souvenirs from travels around the world and the furniture is a mix of styles and eras. Each item has its own story and adds to the overall narrative of the room, reflecting the personality and interests of its inhabitants.

The immense possibility of personalisation that this style offers, makes it an attractive choice for city homeowners. Be it an apartment, villa or a large farmhouse, this style can be used to spruce up a space while adding a lot of character.

