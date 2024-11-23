Guest Column | Nurture young minds to manage social media

The Australian government recently proposed a law to introduce a minimum age for access to social media. The law will require technology companies to restrict individuals under the age of 16 from accessing their social media platforms. Marketing companies tailor their products in ways that hook people from an early age, fostering dependency. (Adobe Stock)

The government is bringing this Bill forward due to a rampant increase in mental health cases among young Australians. A recent survey shows that about 40% of Australian children and youngsters experience mental health issues, with many linked to social media. Marketing companies tailor their products in ways that hook people from an early age, fostering dependency.

These companies promote their products as essential for happiness, creating a cycle where social media users chase happiness like pursuing a mirage. This often leads to a feeling of inadequacy, reduced ability to focus due to constant distractions, declining human-to-human interaction resulting in social isolation, limited communication and self-expression skills, increased exposure to cyberbullying and online scammers, sleep disorders, reduced memory power and a dull, uninspired mind.

While banning social media for children under 16 has potential benefits, it also comes with drawbacks, such as: Reduced digital literacy, rebellion at home, particularly if older siblings have access; difficulty adapting to technology when they turn 17; falling behind peers from other countries in terms of digital competency; perception of regression in a world increasingly driven by digital platforms; and challenges for parents in enforcing such curfews.

Insights from ancient wisdom

Human life, traditionally, is divided into four stages of 25 years each: Brahmacharya,Grihastha, Vanaprastha, and Sannyasa. Brahmacharya is the phase for gathering and strengthening tools for life. During this stage, distractions must be avoided. A naïve mind, captivated by everything enchanting, is easily hijacked and brainwashed. Our scriptures advise parents to protect their children from distractions, such as romantic relationships, substance abuse, and bad company. Traditional gurukuls isolated students from society to help them focus on self-empowerment. Students graduating from this system emerged brimming with energy and ambition to excel.

Grihastha or the householder stage is where individuals take responsibility for themselves, their families, and their communities. Vanaprastha is the mentorship phase, preparing the next generation of leaders, while Sannyasa is the final phase, where individuals reflect on their life journey and prepare to conclude life meaningfully.

A naïve mind can be guided effectively when offered higher tastes and aspirations. A student shown the higher possibilities of life will not succumb to the cheap allurements of social media. Unfortunately, due to inefficiencies in parenting, lack of time, or inadequate knowledge among teachers, children often turn to social media out of boredom.

A holistic solution

Australia’s proposed law may face challenges unless parents and schools take proactive steps to nurture young minds by guiding them toward higher possibilities in life.

This can be achieved by:

Incorporating eternal values: Introduce children to the timeless wisdom found in ancient scriptures, which instil virtues like discipline, compassion, and perseverance.

Learning from role models: Children can draw inspiration from role models. Parents and teachers could share autobiographies and biographies of great achievers, inspiring children to strive for excellence and develop resilience. Children could be motivated to choose an ideal person as a role model, guiding their aspirations and behaviour positively.

Fostering connection with nature: Promote activities that let children grow with nature, such as gardening, trekking, and environmental care, teaching them to live in harmony with the world around them.

While external influences like social media may be difficult to control completely, teaching children to manage their inner minds through mindfulness, yoga, and self-awareness can help them resist distractions and develop inner strength.

As parents, educators, and community members, let us unite in nurturing the minds of our future generations and leaders. By creating an environment enriched with higher values, we can empower children to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives.

(The writer is the Melbourne-based founder of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga)