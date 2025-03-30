Guest Column | Social media: Ins and Outs

A lot gets discussed these days about the negative impacts of social media (like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc) and the vulnerability to mental health issues that they can induce. However, social media can also help in connecting with people in healthy ways. The most hopeful thing about social media is that it’s us, people, who are using them; and as long as we can take charge of and manage our minds, social media won’t harm, but will rather assist us. Human mind tends to seek immediate gratification, and this too, makes such online platforms addictive. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Having said that, it’s necessary to fully understand the impact these networking platforms can have on us, and how to leverage the benefits while marring and curtailing the ill-effects.

I remember my first tryst with a social networking website, called Orkut, way back in 2004. I was pursuing bachelor’s degree in Delhi University and even then, we would often discuss in college that the platform was addictive. I remember a friend exclaiming that she felt like checking her Orkut account every one or two hours, lest someone had left a message for her. Next, Facebook came in 2006.

Actually, reel life can feel more ‘under our control’ than real life. The moment something becomes awkward or unpleasant, just switch it off – no need to deal with it. But one can’t do that in real life! Also, human mind tends to seek immediate gratification, and this too, makes such online platforms addictive. But the truth persists that we have to survive our real lives, not the reel lives. Replicating so much control and instant fulfilment of desires in real world is not possible, hence the downside(s) of social networking media.

However, there are numerous benefits of these, as well. To count a few among many, they augment and enhance offline communication, keeping in touch was never so easy, they especially prove to be a boon for people confined to their homes like those with illnesses, disabilities and/or old age health issues, and they provide a solace to introverts, etc.

It needs reiteration that social media isn’t a negative tool by itself. But we need to train cum educate ourselves and others on their ideal usage. For instance, how to keep a tab on mindless scrolling, how not to buy on sheer impulse (for these media even seem to track the time spent on specific ads indicating user’s interests, and somehow know items searched for at websites/apps like Amazon, and then repeatedly display these items on the timeline, too!), and how not to lose ourselves in that meaningless dependency. Here are a few doable suggestions:

Balance: They say that moderation is the key to everything. Becoming totally bereft of social media in present times will sooner or later make the person feel left-out and cut-off. Becoming totally immersed in it will sever the person from the realities of our actual world. Both extremes are to be avoided. Striking a balance is desirable, and, can be achieved first by mentally becoming alert towards one’s patterns, and then modifying them accordingly.

The 20-20-20 rule: Though this works for managing eye-strain due to continuous screen time, it can help in giving a much-needed break to the mind, too. While using any screen-gadget, every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Either one can mentally keep a track of these 20 minutes or set alarm to the same effect.

Pause and breathe: Time to time, whether while using the social media or otherwise, make it a habit to just pause and focus on inhalation and exhalation of breath. It makes us more grounded, stable and increases calmness, thus mitigating the likely anxiety / nervousness arising due to dependency on these platforms.

Digital detox: Set specific hours for social networking and stick to them. For ensuring this, disable notifications and curb the urge to check for messages, etc, by keeping the mind channelised towards alternate activities like painting/ swimming/ music, etc. Engaging in different activities increases our general satisfaction levels, thus reducing the need for escapism.

Last but not the least, I always feel that giving priority to the people present around us in-person and staying mindful of the offline world and proceedings can always aid in preventing ill-effects of social-media.

reemaban@gmail.com

(The author is an assistant professor of psychology at Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Ambala)