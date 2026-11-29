A golf bag may contain fourteen clubs, but the four most important instruments a golfer carries cannot be found in his bag. They are his body, mind, intellect and conscience. It is only when these four work in harmony that he plays his best golf. Perhaps it is also only when these four work in harmony that man lives his best life. Golf is not merely a game of eighteen holes but a rather enjoyable exercise in self-discovery. (Shutterstock) more

Interestingly, this is one of the fundamental premises of Integral Humanism, a philosophy articulated by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, drawing upon ancient Indian thought. It views the human being as an integration of Sharir, Manas, Buddhi and Atma — body, mind, intellect and soul. Few sports bring these four dimensions together as beautifully as golf.

The body executes the swing, the mind controls emotions, the intellect determines strategy, and the conscience ensures that the scorecard reflects what actually happened — rather than what one wishes had happened! Golf is one of the few sports in which players are expected to penalise themselves for infringements that nobody else may have witnessed. This comes remarkably close to the Indian concept of Dharma — doing what is right, not because someone is watching, but because it is right.

In most sports, the referee watches the player. In golf, the player must also watch himself. Then there is the Bhagavad Gita’s timeless wisdom: Karmanye vadhikaraste, ma phaleshu kadachana (focus on your action without becoming excessively attached to its outcome). Every golfer has experienced the consequences of violating this principle. The more desperately we want to clear the water hazard, the more mysteriously attractive the water becomes! Our responsibility is to execute the swing to the best of our ability. The bounce, the wind and the occasional unfortunate lie are not entirely ours to command.

Golf also teaches us something about our relationship with nature. Unlike many sports that seek to standardise their playing surfaces, golf celebrates diversity. No two courses are identical. Even the same course presents a different challenge on different days. An intelligent golfer does not seek to conquer nature but learns to understand, respect and adapt to it. Integral Humanism similarly sees man not as the master of nature but as an integral part of it.

Even the handicap system carries a philosophical message. It recognises differences in individual abilities without denying individuals the opportunity to compete. Equality need not mean uniformity. Perhaps the most enduring lesson of golf, however, is the importance of balance. Hitting harder does not necessarily make the ball travel farther. Rhythm, timing and coordination often achieve more than brute force. Life, too, is about optimisation rather than maximisation. Golf also allows us to compete without hostility, appreciate the excellence of our competitors and recognise that our greatest adversary is often ourselves.

It is unlikely that the Scots who developed the modern game of golf had Indian philosophy in mind. Yet the parallels are fascinating. Perhaps golf is not merely a game of eighteen holes but a rather enjoyable exercise in self-discovery. And perhaps the next time we walk onto the first tee, we should remind ourselves that while fourteen clubs may help us play better golf, harmony between the other four instruments may help us live a better life. Of course, whether all this philosophical wisdom survives the first three-putt is another matter altogether!

tayal1@yahoo.com

(The writer is a senior BJP leader in Chandigarh)