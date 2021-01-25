Guest Column: To my dear students, from a teacher

As an educator, I experience love for my students. What makes my heart go out to them is that at times I feel these are years of ‘turmoil’ for them. Yet, I also want them to know that this time can be blissful too. That they can work hard and yet create memories that’ll last a lifetime. Life is anyway like a jigsaw puzzle, most of the pieces fit in into the total picture with time, that’s how both hard work and memories will fit in, but, with time, and if in balance.

Here, I must narrate how balancing time between studies and relaxation helped me understand and score very well in psychology practicals. Thinking about it transports me to the tutorial rooms and lawns of Lady Shri Ram College…

Back during my graduation days (I was pursuing bachelor of arts in psychology Honours), we used to find the practicals quite tough. When I was able to understand a particular topic, I would help my friends get a grasp on it. I used to enjoy doing that since my own concepts would get consolidated. Though my favourite subject was counselling, I secured my highest scores in the practical exam. Those sessions came in handy later in life too, especially during my service as a mental health counsellor.

Secondly, it counts to stay connected with roots. Your parents and family members back home might not be as happening and tech-savvy as you and your peers; yet spend time and remain engaged with them. Sometimes, and in other cases, often; they will surprise you with their insight into and solutions offered for your student life challenges. They carry the gift of undiluted love for you.

Also, whatever you do, give it your cent percent. Wherever you are, be fully present. A life hack to that is to do what you should be doing, any given moment. If you don’t, then a part of the brain will take you on a guilt trip and the flow or output and quality plus productivity will suffer. For instance, once you are done studying for a decided period of time in a day, rejuvenate; and really, do rejuvenate. Once you are done for the day, sleep after having turmeric-milk, and really, do sleep. One’s heartfelt presence and dedication towards things is bound to take one a long way.

Dream! Your parents, teachers, mentors and all other well- wishers want you to dream, and to work towards your dreams. Sometimes, your student life itself will start presenting you with opportunities to start realising your dreams, sometimes you’ll have to wait longer. In any case, do have dreams and desires. They are like the fuel that keeps the vehicle of life going.

Lastly, you might constantly be in doubt about the application and real-life utility of your syllabus, yet be sincere towards it. Many a times, later while pursuing one’s career, one realises in retrospect that s/he had applied a particular theory in a unique way. That all the labour filled hours of the study years are working their due magic – guiding one’s line of action. Had one not done justice to those subjects during school and college years, one wouldn’t be actually able to apply them.

Remember, we see you as building blocks of the nation, and while everyone harbours hopes and aspirations for you, everyone also wants you to take care of your mind, body and soul, because it’s only then that our real ground level dreams for ourselves and the nation begin to get realised.

reemaban@gmail.com

The writer works as an assistant professor (psychology) at Rajiv Gandhi Govt College in Saha (Ambala)