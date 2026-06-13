Guest Column| Turn from identity to aspiration as Punjab heads for 2027 polls

Punjab’s political scene is warming up in the run-up to the assembly elections. Leaders are visiting constituencies more often, parties are reorganising, old alliances are under review, and fresh political ideas are being tested on voters. Yet beneath these familiar rituals lies unprecedented anxiety. Every major party is reaching out to voters and possible allies, but none holds a definitive key to victory. This deep uncertainty is the defining feature of Punjab’s changing politics. Voters are asking a practical question: Who can offer a credible pathway to Punjab’s economic and social renewal? (Representational photo)

For decades, state politics followed a predictable, two-party pattern. Power alternated between the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), each anchored by dependable vote banks. Elections turned on anti-incumbency and leadership tiffs, but the core actors remained unchanged. It was a system of fully managed politics. That era is over.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) landslide victory in 2022 disrupted this traditional equilibrium, permanently altering voter behaviour. Today, electoral loyalties are fluid, political identities are less rigid, and voters are increasingly willing to experiment. Parties now confront a demanding electorate that appears less inclined to reward historical legacy and more inclined to assess present performance.

This shift is sharpest among the youth. Job opportunities, education quality, migration prospects, and public services now dictate political choices. While identity and ideology still carry weight, they no longer guarantee lifelong loyalty. Voters are asking a practical question: Who can offer a credible pathway to Punjab’s economic and social renewal?

BJP’s ambitious leap

Among the major players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces the steepest climb. For nearly three decades, it operated as the junior partner in the SAD-BJP alliance. While that arrangement guaranteed power, it artificially capped the party’s growth, quarantining it to urban Hindu pockets while leaving rural Punjab beyond its grasp.

Since the alliance collapsed in 2020, the BJP has launched a deliberate campaign to expand its footprint, reaching out to farmers, Sikh institutions, professionals, and local leaders. The goal is clear: Transform from a niche urban force into a genuinely statewide actor.

Yet, success is far from guaranteed. The bitter memory of the farmers’ agitation still lingers, and Punjab’s political culture inherently pairs strong regional pride with scepticism toward central overreach. Emotive legacy issues like water and territorial rights remain dominant. To win, the BJP must prove it understands Punjab’s distinct political sensibilities and developmental aspirations. The larger question is whether Punjab will succumb to the nationalisation of politics or if regional dynamics will shape the poll outcome.

AAP seeks validation

While the BJP chases expansion, the AAP is hunting for validation. Its 2022 sweep was powered by a rejection of the entrenched establishment. Four years into its term, however, the party can no longer campaign as the shiny outsider. It is the incumbent government, and it must defend its record.

The AAP’s narrative rests squarely on delivery. Free electricity, upgraded schools, localised healthcare, and anti-corruption drives are the pillars of its messaging. The party’s challenge is convincing voters that these are structural foundations, not isolated handouts.

The true test, however, lies beyond welfare delivery. Punjab remains shackled by economic stagnation, mounting public debt, industrial flight, groundwater depletion, unemployment, migration and the social fallout of drug abuse. Voters may appreciate improved civic amenities, but they will still judge whether these policies spur sustainable economic growth or merely offer short-term relief.

Congress fights infighting

The Congress occupies a unique place in this evolving landscape. Despite its recent defeats, it still commands a robust statewide network, experienced leadership, and a diverse social base spanning both rural and urban areas.

Its challenge, however, remains self-inflicted. Persistent factionalism, competing egos, and perpetual leadership uncertainty have consistently prevented the party from presenting a cohesive alternative. Anti-incumbency creates openings, but it rarely guarantees a win. To capitalise, the Congress must prove it offers a disciplined alternative with a coherent vision, not just a critique of the ruling party.

SAD’s existential crisis

The biggest challenge, however, belongs to the Shiromani Akali Dal. For much of Punjab’s post-independence history, the SAD occupied a central place in the state’s political life, combining regional identity, religious influence, and political organisation in a manner unmatched by most regional parties. Today, it faces its darkest hour.

Years out of power have weakened its organisational machinery and eroded its core support. Younger voters, in particular, associate the Akalis with past governance shortcomings rather than historical contributions.

Yet, writing off the Akalis is premature; the party’s roots run deep into Punjab’s social fabric. The critical question is whether contemporary Punjab still requires a strong regional force—and if the SAD can redefine itself beyond political nostalgia.

Chemistry of alliance

Hovering over all strategic calculations is the potential for a BJP-SAD reunion. On paper, the mathematical appeal is obvious: The BJP gets a gateway into rural Punjab, while the SAD benefits from urban consolidation. Together, they could recreate a coalition that once dominated state politics.

But political arithmetic rarely translates into political chemistry. The deep cracks opened by the farmers’ movement created emotional and political distances that backroom calculations cannot easily bridge. Rebuilding trust among the rank-and-file will prove far harder than shaking hands at the leadership level.

New benchmark

Ultimately, the significance of the political overtures now unfolding across Punjab lies not in what they reveal about political parties, but in what they reveal about Punjab itself. Every party is searching for a winning message because traditional vote banks have become less dependable. Every leader is reaching beyond familiar constituencies because the electorate appears increasingly willing to reconsider old political loyalties.

Punjab is no longer watching a straightforward contest between predictable rivals. It is undergoing a structural transition from identity-driven politics to aspiration-driven politics. Economic revival, agricultural sustainability, industrial competitiveness, and youth employment are now the non-negotiable benchmarks.

Punjab’s 2027 election, therefore, is unlikely to be decided solely by alliances, slogans, personalities, or organisational manoeuvring. It will be shaped by which party most convincingly demonstrates that it understands the state’s changing realities and possesses the capacity to address them. Political overtures visible today are, in essence, competing attempts to answer a deeper question confronting Punjab: How can a state that once led India in prosperity, innovation, and agricultural transformation rediscover the path towards sustainable growth and renewed confidence? sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com