Guest Column| US trade deal: More opportunity than threat for Punjab agriculture

Punjab remains, in both economic structure and political consciousness, a traditional agricultural state. Nearly one-third of its total population, and close to two-thirds of its rural residents, depends directly or indirectly on farming and allied activities. Agriculture here is not merely a sector; it is the foundation of livelihoods, rural employment, credit cycles, and social stability. Any destabilisation of this system would reverberate far beyond the farm, affecting mandis, transporters, commission agents, and the entire rural service economy. Agriculture in Punjab is not merely a sector; it is the foundation of livelihoods, rural employment, credit cycles, and social stability. (File photo)

It is, therefore, natural that the India-US trade deal is being examined in Punjab with caution. The instinctive concern is straightforward: Will subsidised American grain, dairy, or poultry undermine the state’s hard-won farm incomes? Will cheaper imports weaken the minimum support price (MSP) procurement or disturb price stability? These anxieties are not unfounded; they are rooted in lived experience and past policy turbulence. Yet, a careful reading of the trade framework suggests that the scale of risk is far smaller than feared.

Structure of farm economy

To understand why the alarm bells are premature, one must look at the concentrated structure of Punjab’s farm economy. At present, 75%-80% of the state’s cropped area is devoted to wheat and paddy. This monoculture is embedded in a procurement system that has ensured assured offtake and predictable incomes for half a century. Dairy contributes roughly a third of farm income, acting as a crucial shock absorber in years when crop margins fluctuate. Cotton, maize and horticulture occupy smaller shares, while pulses remain marginal in the state’s cropping pattern.

Any trade agreement that opened wheat, paddy, or dairy to aggressive, low-tariff import competition would indeed be serious. However, that is precisely what the present agreement avoids. Wheat has not been liberalised. Non-basmati rice remains protected. Dairy and poultry are excluded from tariff concessions. Pulses are outside the scope of opening. The procurement architecture that anchors Punjab’s cereal economy remains intact.

For a state so heavily dependent on these pillars, this insulation matters. It means the backbone of Punjab’s agricultural economy is not being exposed to sudden global price shocks. There is no indication of dismantling the MSP framework that sustains farm incomes, nor any signal that subsidised American staples will flood local markets. The core system—wheat, paddy and dairy—remains shielded.

That alone tempers much of the immediate anxiety. When livelihoods of nearly a third of the population are linked to agriculture, policy continuity is critical. Stability, in this context, is not inertia; it is economic reassurance.

Where opportunity lies

If the agreement does not alter the foundations, where does the opportunity manifest? The answer lies in segments that are currently smaller in acreage but possess larger strategic potential. Punjab is one of India’s principal producers of basmati rice—a premium, aromatic variety that operates in a distinct export market. Improved tariff conditions in the US market enhance competitiveness in a high-value segment. While the US is not currently the largest destination for basmati, it is a premium one. Even incremental expansion in this niche strengthens farm realisations and provides a boost to the state’s rice-milling ecosystem.

More importantly, the real opportunity may not lie in exporting larger volumes of raw grain, but in deepening value addition. India’s parallel trade engagements with the European Union and the United Kingdom hold significant promise for processed and branded agricultural products. These advanced markets demand quality, traceability and strong branding. Punjab, with its established procurement networks and agro-industrial base, is well positioned to respond.

Punjab has long been known as the granary of India. Yet much of its agricultural output continues to leave the state in raw or minimally processed form. Value accrues further down the supply chain. If global trade agreements are expanding access for processed and branded food products, Punjab has an opportunity to capture that value domestically.

Transforming basmati into internationally branded consumer products, converting milk into high-value dairy derivatives, and expanding ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food segments could create employment far beyond the farm. Such a shift would strengthen rural incomes without expanding acreage under already stressed crops. The emphasis must move from volume to value, from bulk cereals to differentiated products.

None of this diminishes Punjab’s structural challenges. Groundwater depletion, soil fatigue, rising input costs and ecological stress remain pressing concerns. Overdependence on two procurement-backed crops has created economic rigidity. These vulnerabilities, however, are homegrown and long-standing. They are not the product of the US trade pact.

Strategic adaptation

External competition is not the immediate destabiliser; stagnation is. The greater risk lies in failing to diversify and modernise while global markets evolve. Trade engagement, if managed prudently, can become a catalyst rather than a disruption.

The India-US trade deal does not dismantle Punjab’s agricultural foundation. It preserves wheat and paddy, shields dairy, and opens selective export avenues. When viewed alongside India’s broader trade engagements, it forms part of an opportunity landscape that rewards diversification, processing and quality upgrading.

For a state where livelihoods depend so heavily on agriculture, protection of the core is essential—and that protection appears intact. The larger task now is strategic adaptation. If approached with foresight, the US trade deal is not a threat to Punjab's farm economy. It is an invitation to evolve from being merely India's grain warehouse to becoming its processed food capital. That shift, rather than fear of imports, will define Punjab's agricultural future.